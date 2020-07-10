CHP will appeal to top court to annul amendments on bar associations

  • July 10 2020 11:49:00

CHP will appeal to top court to annul amendments on bar associations

ANKARA
CHP will appeal to top court to annul amendments on bar associations

The main opposition party will seek the annulment of amendments that overhaul the structures and election systems of bar associations, its leader has said, amid continued protests of lawyers as parliament passed the first part of 28-article bill.

“We will apply to the Constitutional Court on the day the amendments will be published in the Official Gazette. Creating multiple bar associations is a treason against the unitary structure of the state. It’s a dagger stabbed into the heart of the unitary system,” Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, the leader of the Republican People’s Party (CHP), told reporters late July 9.

“Those who legislate it and who raise their hands to pass it [in parliament] will be remembered in history.”

The 28-article bill contains changes on the Lawyers’ Act and some other laws that regulate the duties of the lawyers and formation of the bar associations. The bill is supported by the AKP’s main ally, the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), while all the other opposition parties announced their objection to the changes. The bar associations are also against the proposed regulations as they vow to continue to protest the drafted bill.

The objective behind the changes is to reduce the power and influence of three main bar associations, namely Istanbul, Ankara and İzmir, by the formation of alternative associations. According to the proposal, in provinces with more than 5,000 lawyers, 2,000 lawyers will be able to form their own bar association by submitting a petition signed by four founding members to the Turkey Bar Association.

Lawyers protest in Ankara

As parliament started debating the bill, hundreds of lawyers gathered at a park in downtown Ankara to protest the changes.

Security forces have taken extensive measures and encircled the park with barriers. As tension between the lawyers and police escalated, a group of CHP lawmakers, led by MP Mahmut Tanal, intervened and overcame the barriers, knocking them down, to meet the protestors.

The lawyers spent the night at the park.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Hagia Sophia will always belong to world's heritage: Presidential spokesperson

    Hagia Sophia will always belong to world's heritage: Presidential spokesperson

  2. 10 hidden beauties of Turkey for an isolated vacation

    10 hidden beauties of Turkey for an isolated vacation

  3. Turkish court likely to announce Hagia Sophia decision on Friday: Official

    Turkish court likely to announce Hagia Sophia decision on Friday: Official

  4. Negative trend in EU-Turkey relations must stop: Official

    Negative trend in EU-Turkey relations must stop: Official

  5. Turkey slams US military decision on Greek Cyprus

    Turkey slams US military decision on Greek Cyprus
Recommended
İYİ Party leader urges President Erdoğan not to impose further restrictions on social media

İYİ Party leader urges President Erdoğan not to impose further restrictions on social media
AKP’s Şentop re-elected as parliament speaker

AKP’s Şentop re-elected as parliament speaker
Party leaders should not run for president, says main opposition leader

Party leaders should not run for president, says main opposition leader
Parliament commission approves bill on bar associations

Parliament commission approves bill on bar associations

Main opposition CHP leader criticizes gov’t over economy, says ‘middle class collapsed’

Main opposition CHP leader criticizes gov’t over economy, says ‘middle class collapsed’
Turkey may consider withdrawing from Istanbul Convention: AKP official

Turkey may consider withdrawing from Istanbul Convention: AKP official
WORLD Seoul mayor left note saying sorry as South Korea mourns

Seoul mayor left note saying 'sorry' as South Korea mourns

Seoul's mayor left a note saying he felt "sorry to all people'' before he was found dead early on July 10, officials in the South Korean capital said as people began mourning the liberal legal activist seen as a potential presidential candidate.
ECONOMY Turkeys unemployment rate slightly down in April

Turkey's unemployment rate slightly down in April

The unemployment rate in Turkey slipped to 12.8% in April, the country's statistical authority announced on July 10.
SPORTS Turkish athlete sanctioned for failed drug test

Turkish athlete sanctioned for failed drug test

Olympic officials on July 9 sanctioned a Turkish weightlifter for violating anti-doping rules.