CHP vows ‘great struggle’ after İmamoğlu’s arrest

ANKARA

The main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) has pledged to launch a determined campaign in response to the arrest of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu, who was officially declared the party’s presidential candidate during the primaries on March 23, 2025.

In a massive rally in the Saraçhane district of Istanbul, where the headquarters of the Istanbul Greater Municipality is located, CHP Chair Özgür Özel informed that some 14.8 million people voted in favor of İmamoğlu’s nomination in the primaries held across the country.

“Starting from tomorrow morning, we will initiate a great struggle by harnessing the power of organization and using this strength for the good sake of all of us,” Özel stated in his address.

Slamming the arrest of İmamoğlu and other CHP district mayors in Istanbul as a major democratic regression, Özel said the CHP will not retreat and continue its efforts to uphold democratic values and human rights in the country.

“You have the scenes today. Millions of people voted in the primaries. As a result, 14.8 million people voted in favor of İmamoğlu’s nomination for the presidential polls,” Özel stated.

The CHP leader said he would continue to work in Istanbul until the election of the new Istanbul mayor will be concluded on March 26.

On March 24, he chaired the CHP’s executive board’s meeting from Istanbul during which the main opposition leaders discussed the road map of the party.

“I invite all the democrats and all those who care for the future of Türkiye to Saraçhane to protest,” Özel stated.

For her part, Dilek İmamoğlu, the spouse of the Istanbul mayor, confidently declared, “He will defeat you in the polls. You will lose.”