CHP to witness changes in party management: Spokesperson

TEKİRDAĞ

The Republican People's Party (CHP) has embarked on a transformation process within its ranks, involving significant changes in party management, according to the main opposition party's spokesperson Faik Öztrak.

"We are and we will be renewed, of course. Our district presidents, our provincial presidents and our congress delegates will change, and the party management will change," Öztrak stated during a congress in the northwestern province of Tekirdağ on Aug. 6.

Öztrak underscored that the ongoing congresses form an integral part of the party's renewal process.

"In these elections, a truth emerged. The CHP leader [Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu] received one out of every two votes cast in Türkiye. Instead of capitalizing on this support, we've engaged in internal conflicts from day one," he said, addressing the calls for change within the party.

Notably, some prominent figures within the CHP, particularly Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu, have been critical of the party management, arguing that a change is necessary following the opposition's election defeat.

Öztrak responded to the criticism, hinting at a rift within the party by stating that there is a rumor of an emotional break between the CHP and its voters, comparing it to the "greater emotional disconnect between the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) and its voters." This statement was seen as a veiled response to Özgür Özel, the parliamentary leader of the CHP, who had previously expressed his concerns.

"We have a responsibility to protect our nation. These votes we receive come with a responsibility," Öztrak asserted.

Previously, Öztrak had sided with Kılıçdaroğlu, criticizing the leaked 15-minute extraordinary online meeting of a group led by İmamoğlu.

Öztrak further disclosed that the party's charter and program will be revised after the congresses, aiming to increase their share of the votes in the upcoming local elections.