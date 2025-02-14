CHP to unveil presidential primary candidates on Feb 22

ANKARA

The main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) will announce its candidates for the primaries for Türkiye's next presidential elections on Feb. 22, a party official has announced.

In a press briefing at the party's headquarters in Ankara on Feb. 14, CHP deputy leader Gül Çiftçi outlined the timeline for the primaries.

The applications for candidacy are set to open on Feb. 17 and close on Feb. 21.

Any CHP member who is registered by Feb. 28 will be eligible to vote in the primary elections, scheduled for March 23.

A five-person election board, chaired by Çiftçi, will oversee the primaries. The board will include two MPs and two representatives from CHP’s top party assembly.

To apply for candidacy, individuals must meet the conditions outlined in Türkiye's presidential election law and gather the signatures of at least 20 CHP lawmakers. A parliament member may sign for multiple candidates.

CHP anticipates over 1.6 million members to participate in the primaries.

Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu and Ankara Mayor Mansur Yavaş are seen as the two leading figures in the race.

However, media reports said Yavaş recently informed İmamoğlu and CHP leader Özgür Özel of his decision to withdraw from the primaries. Other sources later denied this claim.

Yavaş has been vocal in his opposition to the primaries, proposing instead a large-scale public opinion survey.

Meanwhile, İmamoğlu faces potential legal hurdles that could ban him from participating in politics.

The next national polls are not scheduled until 2028, but the CHP has long advocated for early elections.