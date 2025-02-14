CHP to unveil presidential primary candidates on Feb 22

CHP to unveil presidential primary candidates on Feb 22

ANKARA
CHP to unveil presidential primary candidates on Feb 22

The main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) will announce its candidates for the primaries for Türkiye's next presidential elections on Feb. 22, a party official has announced.

In a press briefing at the party's headquarters in Ankara on Feb. 14, CHP deputy leader Gül Çiftçi outlined the timeline for the primaries.

The applications for candidacy are set to open on Feb. 17 and close on Feb. 21.

Any CHP member who is registered by Feb. 28 will be eligible to vote in the primary elections, scheduled for March 23.

A five-person election board, chaired by Çiftçi, will oversee the primaries. The board will include two MPs and two representatives from CHP’s top party assembly.

To apply for candidacy, individuals must meet the conditions outlined in Türkiye's presidential election law and gather the signatures of at least 20 CHP lawmakers. A parliament member may sign for multiple candidates.

CHP anticipates over 1.6 million members to participate in the primaries.

Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu and Ankara Mayor Mansur Yavaş are seen as the two leading figures in the race.

However, media reports said Yavaş recently informed İmamoğlu and CHP leader Özgür Özel of his decision to withdraw from the primaries. Other sources later denied this claim.

Yavaş has been vocal in his opposition to the primaries, proposing instead a large-scale public opinion survey.

Meanwhile, İmamoğlu faces potential legal hurdles that could ban him from participating in politics.

The next national polls are not scheduled until 2028, but the CHP has long advocated for early elections.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Göbeklitepe moves olive trees to safeguard ancient artifacts

Göbeklitepe moves olive trees to safeguard ancient artifacts
LATEST NEWS

  1. Göbeklitepe moves olive trees to safeguard ancient artifacts

    Göbeklitepe moves olive trees to safeguard ancient artifacts

  2. Christopher Nolan to visit Ordu for his new film

    Christopher Nolan to visit Ordu for his new film

  3. Saudi art biennale seeks to modernize Islamic tradition

    Saudi art biennale seeks to modernize Islamic tradition

  4. Syrian migrant drama opens Berlin film festival

    Syrian migrant drama opens Berlin film festival

  5. Parade of flavors in Cathedral of Flamenco

    Parade of flavors in Cathedral of Flamenco
Recommended
CHP to hold presidential primaries on March 23

CHP to hold presidential primaries on March 23
MHP leader discharged after heart valve surgery

MHP leader discharged after heart valve surgery
Ankara mayor won’t run in CHP primaries

Ankara mayor won’t run in CHP primaries
MHP: Bahçeli undergoing treatment for cough

MHP: Bahçeli undergoing treatment for cough
Istanbul mayor testifies over two legal probes

Istanbul mayor testifies over two legal probes
Özel: CHP launches snap election preparations

Özel: CHP launches snap election preparations
WORLD Hamas transfers Israeli hostages to Red Cross in latest Gaza swap

Hamas transfers Israeli hostages to Red Cross in latest Gaza swap

Hamas handed three Israeli hostages over to the Red Cross on Saturday in an exchange that is also set to see the release of 369 Palestinians from Israeli custody, the latest such swap under an ongoing truce deal.
ECONOMY Türkiye’s exports to Europe rise despite EU’s recession concerns

Türkiye’s exports to Europe rise despite EU’s recession concerns

Türkiye’s exports to Europe rose 7.1% year-on-year in January, totaling $10.3 billion, despite the economic stagnation and recession concerns of the EU, according to Turkish Exporters’ Assembly (TIM) data, compiled by Anadolu Agency.
SPORTS Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Houston Rockets center Alperen Şengün was named an NBA All-Star for the first time in his career on Thursday.
﻿