CHP submits disinformation law to Constitutional Court for annulment

ANKARA
The main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) Chair Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu criticized the “anti-disinformation regulation,” which was published in the Official Gazette, and announced that his party would go to the Supreme Court on Oct. 18 to stop the execution of its article 29.

“The journalist should be able to criticize freely... For article 29, we will go to the Constitutional Court for a stay of execution today, and then to the Constitutional Court for annulment,” he said addressing the CHP members at the parliament.

Following the statement, CHP has applied to the Supreme Court to stop the execution of the article 29. 

Elaborating on the mine blast in the Amasra district of Bartın which cost 41 lives, Kılıçdaroğlu said many countries have coal mines but the states should properly inspect the work in those facilities.

The inspectors in Türkiye did not take account of the reports by the Court of Accounts regarding the Amasra Establishment Directorate.

A commission was established following the mining accident in Soma and it made 111 recommendations on the issue, but none of them were implemented, Kılıçdaroğlu said.

“Now I call out to the parliament speaker. Are those research reports just for show? If it’s not for show, why are none of them implemented? Parliament cannot fulfill its duty,” the CHP leader said.

Recalling that 301 workers were killed in the Soma incident, Kılıçdaroğlu said the suspects of responsibility were tried by courts and the Supreme Court charged heavy sentences.

“Then someone stepped in, they changed the judges. They extenuated the sentences,” he said and pledged to hold the accountability of the workers killed in both Amasra and Soma.

WORLD China defends right to protect consulate after assault claim

China defends right to protect consulate after assault claim
