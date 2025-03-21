CHP to hold extraordinary convention in April

CHP to hold extraordinary convention in April

ANKARA
CHP to hold extraordinary convention in April

Republican People’s Party (CHP) has decided to hold an extraordinary convention in early April after a probe was launched against the latest party convention in which sitting Chairman Özgür Özel was elected as the new head of the main opposition.

Özel, in a statement on March 21, stressed that this decision was taken to prevent the appointment of a trustee to the party management as a result of the probe.

“Based on the right given to the chairman by our internal regulation, I declare that we have decided to hold an extraordinary convention 15 days later,” he said. The party’s convention will be held on April 6.

