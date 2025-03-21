CHP to hold extraordinary convention in April

ANKARA

Republican People’s Party (CHP) has decided to hold an extraordinary convention in early April after a probe was launched against the latest party convention in which sitting Chairman Özgür Özel was elected as the new head of the main opposition.

Özel, in a statement on March 21, stressed that this decision was taken to prevent the appointment of a trustee to the party management as a result of the probe.

“Based on the right given to the chairman by our internal regulation, I declare that we have decided to hold an extraordinary convention 15 days later,” he said. The party’s convention will be held on April 6.