CHP stages 24-hour 'education marathon' in Ankara

The main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) launched a 24-hour "education marathon" in the capital Ankara on July 18 to protest the government's education policies.

"From pre-school to undergraduate, graduate and subsequent career processes, we are experiencing a period that is constantly behind the times, full of deficiencies and not doing what needs to be done," CHP leader Özgür Özel said in his opening remarks.

The CHP's main objections center on a teaching profession law currently under debate in parliament and a newly adopted curriculum.

The draft law aims to reshape career progression for educators, along with overhauling appointment procedures in the sector.

"Education is Türkiye's main problem. Along with the great economic crisis they themselves have created, education has emerged as the biggest co-problem for the future," said Suat Özçağdaş, the CHP's deputy leader in charge of education.

He accused the government of "turning education into a jigsaw puzzle."

The newly adopted curriculum, dubbed the "Maarif model of the Century of Türkiye," has faced criticism from the CHP for being ideologically driven.

The party opposes the inclusion of the phrase "Century of Türkiye" in the curriculum's title, arguing it is a slogan used in the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) government's policies and election campaigns.

Özçağdaş also took issue with the use of the Arabic-origin word "maarif" instead of the Turkish equivalent for education, "eğitim." He argues that the proposed model lacks a foundation in any educational theory or philosophy.

The event, featuring over 100 speakers including academics, experts, researchers, union representatives and other politicians, was open to the public and attended by citizens.

Talks with Sudan warring parties 'encouraging': UN
