CHP spokesperson criticizes privatization of Turkey’s electricity transmission company

  • July 05 2021 17:10:00

CHP spokesperson criticizes privatization of Turkey’s electricity transmission company

ANKARA
CHP spokesperson criticizes privatization of Turkey’s electricity transmission company

Main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) spokesperson Faik Öztrak reacted to the government’s decision for the privatization of the Turkish Electricity Transmission Corporation (TEİAŞ).

“They didn’t leave anything for sale,” Öztrak said, speaking at a press conference on July 5.

“Now they are going to sell TEİAŞ, which is considered a natural monopoly all over the world and carries out electricity transmission business,” he said.

The problem of competition and loss of welfare caused by taking a monopoly business from the state and giving it to individuals should be considered not once, but several times, he said, warning against further increase in electricity prices if the company was privatized.

The institutions such as the Competition Authority and the Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EPDK), which should regulate such privatizations, have already become “instruments of politics,” Öztrak said.

“Energy generation and distribution have been privatized. The results are out there. No investment. Especially the distribution companies have written serious losses from the exchange rate difference, and they are trying to reflect these losses to the consumers,” he said.

The last 15 percent hike in electricity is a result of this, the CHP official added.

The government has sold $62 billion in public assets in 19 years, he said, adding, “They gave guarantees to foreigners in euros and dollars for building bridges, highways that are not in use and airports that lie non-operational.”

Öztrak criticized the recent successive hikes in prices and said, “There were rampant hikes in July -- 15 percent hike in electricity, 12 percent to 20 percent hike in natural gas and 10 percent hike in university fee. LPG also increased by 39 cents.”

Turkey,

TURKEY CHP spokesperson criticizes privatization of Turkey’s electricity transmission company

CHP spokesperson criticizes privatization of Turkey’s electricity transmission company
MOST POPULAR

  1. Thousands flock to beaches amid ongoing mucilage cleaning efforts

    Thousands flock to beaches amid ongoing mucilage cleaning efforts

  2. New #MeToo movement echoes in Turkey’s entertainment world

    New #MeToo movement echoes in Turkey’s entertainment world

  3. Over 25 pct of Turkish population aged over 18 fully vaccinated

    Over 25 pct of Turkish population aged over 18 fully vaccinated

  4. Turkish contractors play key role in Nagorno-Karabakh: Azerbaijani FM

    Turkish contractors play key role in Nagorno-Karabakh: Azerbaijani FM

  5. Annual inflation rate at 17.53 pct in June

    Annual inflation rate at 17.53 pct in June
Recommended
CHP leader says he is not afraid of losing immunity

CHP leader says he is not afraid of losing immunity
Top court rules violation of rights for HDP’s Gergerlioğlu

Top court rules violation of rights for HDP’s Gergerlioğlu
Motion to lift immunity of CHP leader and 19 MPs submitted to parliament

Motion to lift immunity of CHP leader and 19 MPs submitted to parliament
İYİ Party leader calls for referendum on construction of Kanal Istanbul

İYİ Party leader calls for referendum on construction of Kanal Istanbul
CHP leader urges short-term allowance during pandemic

CHP leader urges short-term allowance during pandemic
MHP proposes abolishing university entry exams

MHP proposes abolishing university entry exams
WORLD Japan searches for dozens missing in resort town mudslide

Japan searches for dozens missing in resort town mudslide

Rescue workers slogged through mud and debris on July 5 looking for dozens feared missing after a giant landslide ripped through a Japanese seaside resort town, killing at least three people.

ECONOMY Annual inflation rate at 17.53 pct in June

Annual inflation rate at 17.53 pct in June

Turkey posted a 17.53 percent annual hike in consumer prices in June, the country’s statistical authority said on July 5.

SPORTS Beşiktaş signs Turkish midfielder Salih Uçan

Beşiktaş signs Turkish midfielder Salih Uçan

Beşiktaş on July 4 signed Turkish midfielder Salih Uçan on free transfer.