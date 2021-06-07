CHP spokesperson criticizes gov’t over economic policies

  • June 07 2021 16:57:00

CHP spokesperson criticizes gov’t over economic policies

ANKARA
CHP spokesperson criticizes gov’t over economic policies

Republican People’s Party (CHP) spokesperson Faik Öztrak on June 7 slammed the government’s economic policies and criticized President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan for “interfering” with the Central Bank.

In the past three years, four Central Bank governors were changed and nearly 100 managers of the organization were dismissed with a single decision, Öztrak said at a press conference on June 7.

“Governments in no country in the world can get their hands on the Central Bank so rudely. Because Central Banks are an institution of reputation all over the world,” Öztrak said.

They have independence so that a politician’s hand does not interfere with the day-to-day running of the bank, he said, noting that this is how stability is achieved in interest, foreign exchange and inflation.

Öztrak criticized a recent interview by Erdoğan in which he called for interest rate cuts in the next two months and said he spoke to the central bank’s new governor about it.

Öztrak said the inflation that the people are suffering is different than the official data given by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK).

“Neither the TÜİK nor the Treasury can hide the truth of the street anymore. There is a difference between the inflation experienced by the nation and the inflation of the TÜIK,” he stated.

Erdoğan gives news of new natural gas reserves, but “every time he gives the good news, natural gas prices see an increase after a hike,” Öztrak stated.

Turkey, economy,

ECONOMY Turkey’s April industrial production predicted to rise

Turkey’s April industrial production predicted to rise
MOST POPULAR

  1. Inequality rising in Turkey and across the world

    Inequality rising in Turkey and across the world

  2. Shepherd studying at Robert Lycee preparing to enter Dutch university

    Shepherd studying at Robert Lycee preparing to enter Dutch university

  3. Turkish Airlines signals comeback to pre-pandemic levels

    Turkish Airlines signals comeback to pre-pandemic levels

  4. Turkey launches campaign to clean Marmara Sea of mucilage

    Turkey launches campaign to clean Marmara Sea of mucilage

  5. Biden, Erdoğan to discuss their differences next week: White House

    Biden, Erdoğan to discuss their differences next week: White House
Recommended
Parliament to adopt animal protection law: AKP spokesperson

Parliament to adopt animal protection law: AKP spokesperson
Parliament speaker requests information over minister’s allegations

Parliament speaker requests information over minister’s allegations
Nation Alliance should nominate common presidential candidate: Akşener

Nation Alliance should nominate common presidential candidate: Akşener
İYİ Party leader chides imam of Hagia Sophia

İYİ Party leader chides imam of Hagia Sophia
CHP leader renews call for snap elections

CHP leader renews call for snap elections
MHP leader rebukes imam of Hagia Sophia

MHP leader rebukes imam of Hagia Sophia
WORLD Social media, news websites hit by major internet outage

Social media, news websites hit by major internet outage

Multiple outages hit social media, government and news websites across the globe on June 8 morning, with some reports pointing to a glitch at U.S.-based cloud computing services provider Fastly.

ECONOMY Turkey’s April industrial production predicted to rise

Turkey’s April industrial production predicted to rise

Turkey's calendar-adjusted industrial production index for April is expected to rise by 63.5% year-on-year, according to a survey on June 7. 
SPORTS Anadolu Efes sweep Fenerbahçe Beko to win Turkish basketball league title

Anadolu Efes sweep Fenerbahçe Beko to win Turkish basketball league title

Anadolu Efes on June 7 sealed Turkey’s ING Basketball Super Lig title with a 3-0 series sweep over Fenerbahçe Beko in the playoff finals.