CHP-run municipalities producing projects, main opposition leader says

ANKARA

The main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) is producing projects and realizing them through municipalities it runs despite claims made by the government that it isn’t, the party’s leader, Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, has said.



“They’re saying the CHP is not working and that Kılıçdaroğlu has no projects. Yes, we’re not in power, but we have projects. Our mayors alone have implemented thousands of projects within a short time,” he said in a video message addressing the youth on May 16.



“We are in opposition. And when we are in power, we will do everything perfectly. Be sure that we will change the fate of Turkey within six months. I promise you: Your life will change in six months,” he vowed.



Kılıçdaroğlu said his party provided services to around 11.2 million citizens through the CHP-run municipalities’ social assistance programs.



Kılıçdaroğlu said Istanbul is the only city in the world that is carrying out 10 metro projects all at the same time, while Ankara has opened a 413,000-square-meter Çubuk Dam Recreation area to the public.



EXPO, the world’s third-largest international project, is coming to Hatay province, and that the CHP established Chios Sheep Farm in the western province of Aydın, he said.



Turkey’s largest local seed center was established in the Aegean province of Muğla, while the CHP municipality started the construction of the first underground transportation network of the southern province of Mersin.



A textile factory will be established in the eastern province of Ardahan, he said, noting that the CHP aims to alleviate unemployment in the city.



A 22-hectare landfill in Lüleburgaz of the northwestern province of Kırklareli is being transformed into green fields.



The CHP leader listed smart waste collection projects, summer and winter sports school projects, and thousands of kindergartens.



The CHP created 1.2 million square meters of a “living valley” in Istanbul’s Beylikdüzü district, he said.