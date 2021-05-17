CHP-run municipalities producing projects, main opposition leader says

  • May 17 2021 12:50:34

CHP-run municipalities producing projects, main opposition leader says

ANKARA
CHP-run municipalities producing projects, main opposition leader says

The main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) is producing projects and realizing them through municipalities it runs despite claims made by the government that it isn’t, the party’s leader, Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, has said.

“They’re saying the CHP is not working and that Kılıçdaroğlu has no projects. Yes, we’re not in power, but we have projects. Our mayors alone have implemented thousands of projects within a short time,” he said in a video message addressing the youth on May 16.

“We are in opposition. And when we are in power, we will do everything perfectly. Be sure that we will change the fate of Turkey within six months. I promise you: Your life will change in six months,” he vowed.

Kılıçdaroğlu said his party provided services to around 11.2 million citizens through the CHP-run municipalities’ social assistance programs.

Kılıçdaroğlu said Istanbul is the only city in the world that is carrying out 10 metro projects all at the same time, while Ankara has opened a 413,000-square-meter Çubuk Dam Recreation area to the public.

EXPO, the world’s third-largest international project, is coming to Hatay province, and that the CHP established Chios Sheep Farm in the western province of Aydın, he said.

Turkey’s largest local seed center was established in the Aegean province of Muğla, while the CHP municipality started the construction of the first underground transportation network of the southern province of Mersin.

A textile factory will be established in the eastern province of Ardahan, he said, noting that the CHP aims to alleviate unemployment in the city.

A 22-hectare landfill in Lüleburgaz of the northwestern province of Kırklareli is being transformed into green fields.

The CHP leader listed smart waste collection projects, summer and winter sports school projects, and thousands of kindergartens.

The CHP created 1.2 million square meters of a “living valley” in Istanbul’s Beylikdüzü district, he said.

Politics,

TURKEY CHP-run municipalities producing projects, main opposition leader says

CHP-run municipalities producing projects, main opposition leader says
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey emerges from long lockdown

    Turkey emerges from long lockdown

  2. Tickets at coach firms sold out as lockdown ends

    Tickets at coach firms sold out as lockdown ends

  3. Turkey ready to take any necessary step on Palestine: FM

    Turkey ready to take any necessary step on Palestine: FM

  4. Many won’t be able to return to school after pandemic, experts warn

    Many won’t be able to return to school after pandemic, experts warn

  5. Turkish Airlines resumes Ganja-Istanbul flights after 14 months

    Turkish Airlines resumes Ganja-Istanbul flights after 14 months
Recommended
CHP to reveal proposals for system change

CHP to reveal proposals for system change
Turkish Parliament condemns Israel’s attacks on Al-Aqsa mosque

Turkish Parliament condemns Israel’s attacks on Al-Aqsa mosque
CHP will not propose new charter for now: Kılıçdaroğlu

CHP will not propose new charter for now: Kılıçdaroğlu
İYİ Party leader favors single alliance for opposition, but not welcome HDP

İYİ Party leader favors single alliance for opposition, but not welcome HDP
Erdoğan files lawsuit against CHP MP

Erdoğan files lawsuit against CHP MP
AKP’s draft constitution almost complete, says official

AKP’s draft constitution almost complete, says official
WORLD Myanmars election reflected peoples will, monitoring group says

Myanmar's election reflected people's will, monitoring group says

Myanmar's election last year reflected the will of the people and the army was unjustified in using alleged flaws as a reason to seize power, an international monitoring group said on May 17 in its final report.
ECONOMY Turkey’s budget balance posts $772 mln surplus in Jan-April

Turkey’s budget balance posts $772 mln surplus in Jan-April

Turkey's central government's budget balance saw a 5.9 billion Turkish liras ($772 million) surplus in January-April, the Treasury and Finance Ministry announced on May 17. 
SPORTS Beşiktaş win thrilling Turkish title race on goal difference

Beşiktaş win thrilling Turkish title race on goal difference

Beşiktaş seized the Turkish Süper Lig title for the 16th time on May 15 night with a 2-1 win away to Göztepe, clinching the title on goal difference ahead of its Istanbul rival Galatasaray in a tense end to the season.