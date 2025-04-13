CHP rallies in Samsun to protest İmamoğlu's arrest

SAMSUN

The main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) launched its promised wave of provincial rallies on April 13 in the northern city of Samsun, protesting the arrest of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu and renewing calls for early elections.

“Ekrem İmamoğlu is not only entrusted to the CHP members, but to all political parties and all democrats," CHP leader Özgür Özel told a crowd packed into the city’s central square.

İmamoğlu was arrested on March 23 — the same day he was announced as the CHP’s presidential candidate — on corruption charges that his party labels politically motivated.

A letter penned by İmamoğlu from Silivri Prison was read aloud at the rally.

"Today, our country is experiencing the collapse of a system based on a one-man rule. No one believes that justice is served in the courts anymore," İmamoğlu wrote.

"Either we will not speak up against injustice and submit, or we will change this corrupt order and make justice prevail."

Özel also launched criticisms at President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, accusing the administration of relying on foreign support rather than domestic legitimacy.

“We do not rely on America, we rely on the nation,” Özel said. “We are all rebelling against this order, this one-man order, this junta.”

Özel has previously referred to Erdoğan as a "junta leader," a comment that led the president to file a 500,000 Turkish Liras defamation lawsuit against him.

The CHP leader reiterating his demand for snap elections.

"The nation does not want an autocrat who starves retirees, makes minimum wage earners suffer, leaves young people unemployed... and runs away from the ballot box when he realizes he cannot win."

Türkiye's next general elections are officially scheduled for 2028, but the CHP has long called for an earlier vote.

Following İmamoğlu’s arrest, the party vowed to hold weekly protests in Istanbul and weekend rallies across the country.

Meanwhile, Özel announced changes to his party’s central executive board. Namık Tan and Mehmet Necati Yağcı joined the 24-member leadership body, while the remaining members retained their seats.