CHP pledges to support new regulations on quake issue

ANKARA

The Republican People’s Party (CHP) is ready to provide support in parliament to enact legislation on seismic upgrades in the wake of Oct. 30’s deadly earthquake in İzmir, CHP Spokesperson Faik Öztrak said Nov. 2.

“If the current legislation is deficient, we must work together and take the necessary steps quickly to rectify it,” Öztrak said at a press conference.

Öztrak criticized past government amnesties on illegal buildings, noting that some of the buildings that collapsed in the İzmir quake allegedly benefited from amnesties.

The money gathered in such amnesties was to be allocated for seismic upgrades, he said. “So it is necessary to ask, why were these buildings not upgraded? What’s missing here? Who inspects damaged buildings? Where does the financing for demolition and reconstruction come from? These need to be clarified, and if there are any shortcomings, they should be addressed quickly,” Öztrak said.

“We will support every legal proposal brought before parliament to save the lives of our citizens in earthquakes, as well as the mobilization of resources for this task,” he said.

Öztrak also called for a quick review of all of Turkey’s 685,000 residential structures.