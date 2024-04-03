CHP mulls local governance overhaul following election success

ANKARA

Following its notable gains in the recent mayoral elections, the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) is reportedly poised to initiate a series of innovative practices aimed at enhancing local governance.

Local media indicates a comprehensive restructuring effort, including regular reporting mechanisms to municipalities under the party's administration.

According to sources, a centralized coordination center will be established at the party headquarters to oversee all matters pertaining to municipalities, encompassing measurement, inspection and support.

Notably, former Eskişehir mayor Yılmaz Büyükerşen, renowned for his longstanding tenure from 1999 until recently, is anticipated to assume leadership of this pivotal center. This move comes after Büyükerşen's absence from the ballot in the latest election, where Ayşe Ünlüce, nominated by the CHP, clinched victory.

The center's framework is expected to incorporate experienced local administrators, including former Muğla and Tekirdağ mayors Osman Gürün and Kadir Albayrak, both of whom refrained from contesting in the most recent polls, according to daily Hürriyet reports.

Under Büyükerşen's stewardship, a specialized educational apparatus will be established to train CHP's cadre of local administrators.

Furthermore, social initiatives such as student dormitories, nurseries and municipal eateries are slated for uniform implementation across all CHP municipalities, as per daily Sözcü.

Noteworthy among the proposed reforms is the introduction of regular satisfaction surveys to gauge the performance of mayors. According to private broadcaster TV100, mayors will be tasked with rectifying policies that elicit discontent among citizens.