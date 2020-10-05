CHP, MHP condemn Armenian attack on Azerbaijan

  • October 05 2020 09:02:00

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
CHP, MHP condemn Armenian attack on Azerbaijan

Two Turkish political parties on Oct. 4 condemned Armenia for targeting civilians in its attack on Ganja, Azerbaijan's second-largest city.

"I strongly condemn Armenia's vicious attack on the Azerbaijan's city of Ganja, targeting innocent civilians by violating international law," said Kemal Kılıçdarğllu, the head of the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), on Twitter.

He added that he stood with Azerbaijan in its "just cause."

Meanwhile, Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) chief Devlet Bahçeli said Yerevan's actions attacking innocent civilians, constituted crimes against humanity.

"Armenia is the only anti-peace and anti-stability [side] in the southern Caucasus. Now, the international community should not remain silent towards the bloody attacks on civilians," he said in the written statement.

Referring to ongoing tensions in the Upper Karabakh region, he added that it was now a "historical necessity" that Azerbaijan be joined with its southwestern exclave, the Nakhichevan Autonomous Republic, which is surrounded by Armenia, Iran and Turkey.

"As a result of this unification, one voice, one breath, one heart will fight against the oppressor and the enemy," he said.

 Upper Karabakh conflict

Relations between the two former Soviet republics of Armenia and Azerbaijan have been tense since 1991, when the Armenian military occupied Upper Karabakh, an internationally recognized territory of Azerbaijan.

Multiple U.N. resolutions, as well as many international organizations, demand the withdrawal of the invading forces.

The OSCE Minsk Group - co-chaired by France, Russia and the U.S. - was formed in 1992 to find a peaceful solution to the conflict, but to no avail. A cease-fire, however, was agreed upon in 1994.

Many world powers including Russia, France, and the U.S. have urged an immediate cease-fire. Turkey, meanwhile, has supported Baku's right to self-defense.

