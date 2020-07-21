CHP leader warns of rise in violence against women

ANKARA

Violence against women is rising around Turkey, the leader of the main opposition party has said, urging immediate action in line with demands from women’s associations that the government reaffirms full gender equality.

“Pınar Gültekin was killed. We all have to be sensitive on violence against women. The government should respond: Why is violence against women rising?” Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, the leader of the Republican People’s Party (CHP), told his parliamentary group on July 21.

Gültekin, a university student in the southwestern province of Muğla, was found dead early on July 21. Police detained her former boyfriend as the primary suspect.

Kılıçdaroğlu said a detailed study is needed to identify the reasons for the increase in violence against women. The CHP leader said he had a recent meeting with different women’s associations to discuss their problems, adding that they listed five demands.

The first urgent demand is the reaffirmation of the equality between man and woman in all aspects of life, Kılıçdaroğlu said, stressing that the CHP fully agrees with the call.

Second, women’s groups want concrete actions for the fair representation of women in all aspects of life, he said, emphasizing that the CHP has proposed an amendment to the political parties’ law to oblige all parties to establish a national quota for female representation in politics.

Third, women’s groups want the government to abandon plans to pull Turkey out of the Istanbul Convention,

Kılıçdaroğlu said, adding the CHP also opposed the country’s withdrawal from the pact.

The convention seeks to reduce violence against women.

Fourth, women’s groups said a change to the 4+4+4 education model would result in better education and employment opportunities for women.

Currently, the model encourages families to enroll their children in vocational religious schools and shortens the education life of girls.

Relatedly, women’s groups have asked that preschools be established in almost every district so that women can continue to participate in the workforce.

Fifth, housewives’ right to inheritance stemming from her labor in the house should be protected despite efforts to undermine it, Kılıçdaroğlu said.