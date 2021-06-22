CHP leader warns his mayors for provocative attacks

  June 22 2021

ANKARA
Main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu on June 22 recalled the attack on the Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) building in the western province of İzmir, saying that he warned mayors of his party of possible provocative attacks.

“I told my friends, the mayors, that there may be provocations similar to İzmir. Your task is to invite people to calm down,” Kılıçdaroğlu said, speaking at the CHP’s parliament group meeting.

Elaborating on the lawsuit at the Constitutional Court for the closure of the HDP and the attack at its party building, the politician stressed that it is a fundamental duty to oppose injustice, no matter who is wronged or for whom it is done.

“We all need to be sensitive about democracy. We should want democracy for those who do not think like us. The person in Izmir is carrying out an armed attack. How do you put a gun in the hands of someone with psychological problems? Prosecutors will probably investigate this as well,” he said.

Responding to remarks by Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli, Kılıçdaroğlu said, “We are in favor of the unity and integrity of Turkey. You were the one who objected and applauded when the tank-pallet factory of our glorious army was handed over to the Qatari army.”

Kılıçdaroğlu also blamed Bahçeli for supporting the government when they removed the Shah Tomb.

The CHP leader also criticized President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan for not discussing the U.S recognition of the 1915 incidents as “genocide” when he met with U.S. President Joe Biden in Brussels last week.

