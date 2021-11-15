CHP leader vows to make peace with rival camps

ANKARA

Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, the leader of the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP), has vowed to begin a journey to make peace with all social and political rival camps and create an environment to heal what he called the pains the Turkish nation was suffering from and foster hopes for a common future.

“In my life, I have seen hate and love in our country. Now I want love to win. Our country needs to recover and reconcile. This will not change the past, but it will save our future,” Kılıçdaroğlu said in a video message he released over the weekend.

The current government will soon be gone but what is important is to change the ill fate of this country, Kılıçdaroğlu said, adding that he sees changing this course as a much more important task for him than coming to power.

“Why this country is always moving away from true democracy and prosperity as governments change? Let me be open: I am not talking about only the AK Party government. I am talking about all the past governments including ours. Why do those who come to power damage the state?” he asked.

The Turkish nation as a whole is suffering from deep-rooted pains, and cannot, therefore, be hopeful for the future, he stated. That’s why it is time to make peace between different political and social groups, strengthen social bonds and heal the wounds, Kılıçdaroğlu said.

“I am beginning a journey to ask for the blessing [of the rival groups] for the recovery of these wounds. I will hold meetings with the representatives of the communities, persons and walks of life whose hearts we broke and scarred,” added the CHP leader.