CHP leader voices support for 'terror-free' Türkiye

CHP leader voices support for 'terror-free' Türkiye

VAN
CHP leader voices support for terror-free Türkiye

Main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Özgür Özel has voiced support for efforts to end terrorism in Türkiye after PKK convened a congress as part of its anticipated dissolution process.

"We say yes to a terror-free Türkiye," Özel said on May 10 at a rally in the eastern province of Van.

His comments come amid rare developments in the decades-long Kurdish issue. A renewed dialogue with jailed PKK leader Abdullah Öcalan led him to urge the terror group on Feb. 27 to lay down arms and dissolve itself.

In response, PKK announced a ceasefire on March 1 and later convened a congress to make what it described as “historic decisions.”

"We have supported every sincere step taken for the end of terror and the arrival of peace that is not aimed at deception or bargaining, and we will continue to do so," Özel said. "We are those who wholeheartedly defend the end of tears."

Calling for transparency in the process, Özel urged that peace efforts be rooted in social consensus and conducted within the parliamentary system.

“We expect legal steps to be taken together to correct all kinds of bad, wrong and incomplete practices that do not make Kurds feel equal,” he said.

The rally was part of the CHP’s ongoing campaign against the arrest of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu, the party’s presidential candidate. The CHP has been holding two rallies a week to protest his arrest and to call for early elections.

Özel also condemned the dismissal of Van Mayor Abdullah Zeydan and his replacement by the city’s governor, Ozan Balcı, following a prison sentence on terrorism-related charges.

"In the squares, we are demanding not only the freedom of Mr. Ekrem and the Republican People's Party members, but also the immediate release of all political prisoners, regardless of their political views," he said.

A message from İmamoğlu, read during the rally, echoed those concerns.

"The fate of Istanbul and Van is the same. Those who plot against the will of the people all over Türkiye are representatives of the same dark mind," he said.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() No ceasefire or prisoner release in exchange for US-Israeli hostage: Netanyahu

No ceasefire or prisoner release in exchange for US-Israeli hostage: Netanyahu
LATEST NEWS

  1. No ceasefire or prisoner release in exchange for US-Israeli hostage: Netanyahu

    No ceasefire or prisoner release in exchange for US-Israeli hostage: Netanyahu

  2. Hamas to release last living US hostage in Gaza, thanks Türkiye for mediation efforts

    Hamas to release last living US hostage in Gaza, thanks Türkiye for mediation efforts

  3. US, China agree to establish 'consultation mechanism' on trade

    US, China agree to establish 'consultation mechanism' on trade

  4. Hamas to release hostage following direct talks with US

    Hamas to release hostage following direct talks with US

  5. Zelensky hopes for ceasefire, says awaits Putin in Türkiye

    Zelensky hopes for ceasefire, says awaits Putin in Türkiye
Recommended
First lady honors moms on Mothers Day

First lady honors moms on Mother's Day
Finance Ministry uncovers over 2,000 violations of public spending measures

Finance Ministry uncovers over 2,000 violations of public spending measures
Seven arrested in fake base station spy ring

Seven arrested in fake base station spy ring
Erdoğan, Putin call focuses on reviving Ukraine peace talks

Erdoğan, Putin call focuses on reviving Ukraine peace talks
Turkish, Syrian, Jordanian top diplomats to meet in Ankara

Turkish, Syrian, Jordanian top diplomats to meet in Ankara
Türkiye launches nationwide events to promote forest protection

Türkiye launches nationwide events to promote forest protection
WORLD No ceasefire or prisoner release in exchange for US-Israeli hostage: Netanyahu

No ceasefire or prisoner release in exchange for US-Israeli hostage: Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Monday that the release of a U.S.-Israeli hostage announced by Hamas would not lead to a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip or the release of Palestinian prisoners.
ECONOMY Chip factory to be built in Central Anatolian province

Chip factory to be built in Central Anatolian province

A new chip factory is set to be established in Türkiye’s central province of Sivas in July with an investment of approximately $400 million.

SPORTS Fenerbahçe fumbles in Süper Lig title race

Fenerbahçe fumbles in Süper Lig title race

Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahçe was held to a 3-3 draw by Kayserispor at home on March 20 night, leaving archrival Galatasaray a huge boost in its bid to win a third consecutive Turkish Süper Lig title.
﻿