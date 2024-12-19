CHP leader visits jailed mayor, others in prison

ISTANBUL

Main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Özgür Özel visited former Esenyurt Mayor Ahmet Özer and four other detainees in Silivri Prison on Dec. 19.

“They have not been able to write an indictment against Özer for 50 days. We want the indictment as soon as possible for his detention to end and for it to be revealed that he is not guilty,” Özel told reporters outside the prison.

Özer, a CHP mayor, was arrested on Oct. 31 over alleged ties to PKK, designated a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the United States and the European Union.

The Interior Ministry later replaced him with a government-appointed trustee. Prosecutors are investigating claims that Özer’s administration funneled public funds to PKK.

During his visit, Özel also met with Can Atalay, Osman Kavala and Tayfun Kahraman, who were arrested in connection with their involvement in the 2013 Gezi Park protests, as well as Selçuk Kozağaçlı, the former head of the Contemporary Lawyers Association (ÇHD).

Joining Özel were CHP lawmakers Umut Akdoğan, Gizem Özcan, Ali Gökçek and Baran Yazgan.

Meanwhile, Özel will travel to Morocco for a Socialist International council meeting set for Dec. 21. The event will see the CHP leader addressing global representatives.

Özel is expected to advocate for peace in Palestine and share his perspective on the political shift in Syria. He will also engage in bilateral talks with other leaders at the meeting.

Accompanying Özel will be CHP's secretary-general Selin Sayek Böke, deputy leader İlhan Uzgel, lawmaker Namık Tan and former deputy secretary-general Şule Erten Bucak.