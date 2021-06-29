CHP leader urges short-term allowance during pandemic

  • June 29 2021 16:38:00

CHP leader urges short-term allowance during pandemic

ANKARA
CHP leader urges short-term allowance during pandemic

 

Main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu criticized the government decision for ending short-time working allowance amid the ongoing pandemic.

“The short-time working allowance lasted 456 days; the unpaid leave pension was 433 days. It shouldn’t end at the end of this month, at least not while the pandemic is ongoing,” Kılıçdaroğlu said while speaking at the CHP’s parliamentary group meeting on June 29.

These payments should continue during the outbreak, he emphasized.

About 2.5 million people benefited from the unpaid leave pension, Kılıçdaroğlu said, noting that they were also paid 268 Turkey Liras.

 He stressed that the government should not end these payments, emphasizing that if these allowances were stopped, unemployment would further increase. 

The CHP leader also mentioned the Egyptian government’s policies on the Muslim Brotherhood and warned Cairo against political executions.

“Everyone knows our stance on the Brotherhood. We never want beliefs to be used in politics. We have always respected the change in Egypt. But political executions are not correct,” he stated.

“I would like to call out to Egypt from here. There have been political executions in Turkey in the past. We sent our sons to death. Now we are all sad. Political executions are not correct. I hope there will be no political executions in Egypt,” Kılıçdaroğlu added.

allowane,

TURKEY Turkey gives green light to sports events with spectators

Turkey gives green light to sports events with spectators
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey taking measures against COVID-19’s Delta variant

    Turkey taking measures against COVID-19’s Delta variant

  2. Mucilage cleaning works in the Turkish seas finally paying off

    Mucilage cleaning works in the Turkish seas finally paying off

  3. MHP proposes abolishing university entry exams

    MHP proposes abolishing university entry exams

  4. Turkish, Russian top diplomats to discuss regional issues in Antalya meeting

    Turkish, Russian top diplomats to discuss regional issues in Antalya meeting

  5. Turkey sets out rules for new phase in normalization

    Turkey sets out rules for new phase in normalization
Recommended
MHP proposes abolishing university entry exams

MHP proposes abolishing university entry exams
CHP MP resigns to join Workers’ Party

CHP MP resigns to join Workers’ Party
Kılıçdaroğlu vows to normalize ties with Syria if CHP takes power

Kılıçdaroğlu vows to normalize ties with Syria if CHP takes power
Erdoğan calls on AKP mayors to promote municipality works

Erdoğan calls on AKP mayors to promote municipality works
İYİ Party leader opposes Turkish deployment for security of Kabul airport

İYİ Party leader opposes Turkish deployment for security of Kabul airport
CHP leader warns his mayors for provocative attacks

CHP leader warns his mayors for provocative attacks
WORLD Over 10 million Australians in coronavirus lockdown

Over 10 million Australians in coronavirus lockdown

More than 10 million Australians have been ordered into lockdown as coronavirus cases spread across the country, and Brisbane on June 29 became the fourth major city to issue stay-at-home orders.

ECONOMY EBRD forecasts 5.5 pct growth in Turkish economy, 4.2 pct in emerging countries

EBRD forecasts 5.5 pct growth in Turkish economy, 4.2 pct in emerging countries

Turkey’s economy is expected to grow by 5.5 percent in 2021 and 4 percent in 2022, according to the forecast of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) released on June 29.
SPORTS Ali Koç re-elected as Fenerbahçe president

Ali Koç re-elected as Fenerbahçe president

Ali Koç was re-elected as president of the Turkish Super Lig side Fenerbahçe on June 26.