CHP leader to pay visit to US in October

ANKARA

Main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu has said he will visit the United States in October but stresseded he won’t meet government officials during his four-day stay.

In an interview with private broadcaster Halk TV, Kılıçdaroğlu confirmed his visit to Washington between Oct. 9 and 13 but did not give details about his itinerary.

“In principle, as an opposition party, we don’t hold talks with the [foreign] governments. Because if you sit at this table as the opposition party, the only thing you will get is instructions,” Kılıçdaroğlu stated.

“I have a new vision for the world. Wild capitalism and neoliberalism took a heavy toll on the world. A small minority did rule the world through this. Unfortunately, our country did take its share from this damage,” Kılıçdaroğlu said. “This order is what I challenge.”

Expressing his belief that a just world order is possible if all like-minded activists and people come together, Kılıçdaroğlu said, “I will hold talks with those who are struggling against this order. We will talk about how we can turn the world into a livable place.”

It’s reported that Kılıçdaroğlu will meet U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, a politician and activist known for his view against the neoliberal and capitalist world order. The CHP leader will also meet students in Washington.

Türkiye will go to the presidential and parliamentary elections in June 2023. Kılıçdaroğlu is seen as one of the strongest presidential candidates of the six-party opposition alliance.