CHP leader slams gov’t over refugee policies

ANKARA

Turkey is hosting millions of refugees because of the wrongful policies of the government, the main opposition leader has said, urging necessary precautions to stop the migrant influx from Afghanistan.

“Both us [Turkish nationals] and migrants are suffering from the wrongful policies of the government. The migrants want to go to Europe but they can’t and we are hosting them in return for financial benefits,” Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, the leader of the Republican People’s Party (CHP), said at a meeting with the representatives of civil society on Aug. 25 in Ankara.

Turkey is currently hosting around five million Syrian refugees, of whom 3.6 million are registered, and spent around $40 billion, Kılıçdaroğlu said, warning that this figure will increase with the influx of Afghans fleeing the Taliban rule.

“We are not angry against the migrants but against those who open the borders and allow them in,” he said, arguing that the government tolerates more refugees to use in negotiations with Europe.

“Are we a third-class country? We will suffer so that these gentlemen [in Europe] will be relieved. The migrants can go to Europe and we can give up on the money,” Kılıçdaroğlu suggested.

The CHP leader also vowed to undergo a drastic change in foreign policy when they come to power and will mend ties with all regional countries, including Syria and Egypt, as well as the European Union.

“We should establish friendly ties with all these countries,” he said, vowing to open the Turkish Embassy in Damascus if they take power after the elections.