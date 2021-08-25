CHP leader slams gov’t over refugee policies

  • August 25 2021 13:43:00

CHP leader slams gov’t over refugee policies

ANKARA
CHP leader slams gov’t over refugee policies

Turkey is hosting millions of refugees because of the wrongful policies of the government, the main opposition leader has said, urging necessary precautions to stop the migrant influx from Afghanistan.

“Both us [Turkish nationals] and migrants are suffering from the wrongful policies of the government. The migrants want to go to Europe but they can’t and we are hosting them in return for financial benefits,” Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, the leader of the Republican People’s Party (CHP), said at a meeting with the representatives of civil society on Aug. 25 in Ankara.

Turkey is currently hosting around five million Syrian refugees, of whom 3.6 million are registered, and spent around $40 billion, Kılıçdaroğlu said, warning that this figure will increase with the influx of Afghans fleeing the Taliban rule.

“We are not angry against the migrants but against those who open the borders and allow them in,” he said, arguing that the government tolerates more refugees to use in negotiations with Europe.

“Are we a third-class country? We will suffer so that these gentlemen [in Europe] will be relieved. The migrants can go to Europe and we can give up on the money,” Kılıçdaroğlu suggested.

The CHP leader also vowed to undergo a drastic change in foreign policy when they come to power and will mend ties with all regional countries, including Syria and Egypt, as well as the European Union.

“We should establish friendly ties with all these countries,” he said, vowing to open the Turkish Embassy in Damascus if they take power after the elections.

Syrians,

TURKEY Turks mark 99th anniversary of Great Offensive with several events

Turks mark 99th anniversary of Great Offensive with several events
MOST POPULAR

  1. Tatar slams Greek Cypriot decision to revoke passports

    Tatar slams Greek Cypriot decision to revoke passports

  2. Çavuşoğlu, Blinken discuss latest developments in Afghanistan

    Çavuşoğlu, Blinken discuss latest developments in Afghanistan

  3. Glaciers on Turkey's highest mountain melting due to climate change

    Glaciers on Turkey's highest mountain melting due to climate change

  4. Erdoğan calls on Muslims worldwide to oppose injustice

    Erdoğan calls on Muslims worldwide to oppose injustice

  5. Turkey finishes group stage flawless at EuroVolley 2021

    Turkey finishes group stage flawless at EuroVolley 2021
Recommended
CHP urges gov’t not to make any deal with West over Afghan refugees

CHP urges gov’t not to make any deal with West over Afghan refugees
CHP urges government to withdraw troops from Afghanistan

CHP urges government to withdraw troops from Afghanistan
Main opposition CHP chief vows to resolve Kurdish question

Main opposition CHP chief vows to resolve Kurdish question
CHP leader warns against provocation through refugees

CHP leader warns against provocation through refugees
CHP’s Istanbul, Ankara mayors better to continue for second term, Kılıçdaroğlu says

CHP’s Istanbul, Ankara mayors better to continue for second term, Kılıçdaroğlu says
Main opposition CHP calls for activation of aerial body amid wildfires

Main opposition CHP calls for activation of aerial body amid wildfires
WORLD China reopens world’s third busiest port after partial virus halt

China reopens world’s third busiest port after partial virus halt

China reopened a key terminal at the world’s third-busiest cargo port on Aug. 25, after a shutdown to control the coronavirus caused major backlogs elsewhere and worsened export already extended delays caused by the pandemic.

ECONOMY Manufacturing capacity up for 3rd straight month in August

Manufacturing capacity up for 3rd straight month in August

The Turkish manufacturing industry's capacity utilization rate (CUR) increased month-on-month in August, marking the third straight monthly rise, according to data released on Aug. 25.

SPORTS Turkey finishes group stage flawless at EuroVolley 2021

Turkey finishes group stage flawless at EuroVolley 2021

The Turkish women's volleyball team beat the Netherlands on Aug. 24, marking its fifth victory in five matches of the group stage in the 2021 CEV Women’s European Volleyball Championship (EuroVolley).