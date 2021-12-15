CHP leader says he would be honored if alliance wants his presidential candidacy

ANKARA

If the Nation Alliance accepts his presidential candidacy, he would be honored, but the issue is yet to be discussed, main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu said on Dec. 14.

“Leaders of the alliance have never met on this issue, and we have never talked about it. I am not authorized to speak on behalf of the alliance. If the alliance accepts, I’d be honored,” he said, speaking to broadcaster Haber Global when asked if he wanted to be a presidential candidate.

The Nation Alliance defends democracy, but there is an” authoritarian understanding in the opposing People’s Alliance,” he stated.

On being asked about a statement by İYİ (Good) Party leader Meral Akşener that she would like to run for prime minister if the parliamentary system is reinstated in Turkey, the CHP leader said: “It is not right to comment on these issues. It is not right to share the private discussions within the alliance with the public.”

Akşener is “worthy of being the prime minister. She has state experience, and she also served as a minister,” Kılıçdaroğlu said, noting that the statement she made was in their focus.

“It is never right to gather all the powers in one person. We handed over a whole state to one person. We actually have a fundamental and deep-rooted crisis. There is serious corruption in all institutions of the state. The parliamentary system needs to be strengthened,” the CHP leader added.