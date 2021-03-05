CHP leader questions govt’s Human Rights Action Plan

  • March 05 2021 13:57:42

CHP leader questions govt’s Human Rights Action Plan

ANKARA
CHP leader questions govt’s Human Rights Action Plan

Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu has accused the government of not being able to meet principles of human rights for citizens in Turkey despite ruling the country for the last 19 years while questioning that why the requirements of the newly announced Human Rights Action Plan were not realized in these years.

Speaking to TV 5 private broadcaster on March 4, Kılıçdaroğlu suggested that the government’s Human Rights Action Plan aimed only to give a message to the European Union and the new U.S. administration.

“[President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan] is giving a message to the EU, to [new U.S. President Joe] Biden,” the CHP leader said, claiming that the government aims to avert possible international pressure on the course of human rights in Turkey.

Erdoğan wants to give a message that “we will do these things, and do not put pressure on us,” Kılıçdaroğlu said, referring to the action plan unveiled by the president on March 2.

The CHP’s leader cited an EU project that funded Turkey for human rights development in the country, saying that the action plan was an outcome of this project.

Turkey “received money from the EU to prepare this action plan. Is money being charged for this?” he said, emphasizing that these rights should be granted to citizens naturally, not as a necessity of an EU project.

Recalling that the president vowed to take a step on the Human Rights Action Plan, Kılıçdaroğlu asked, “Why haven’t you done so until now?”

The Constitutional Court makes a ruling, but the lower court, which has to implement the decision, says that it will not comply with the decision.

“They say we will reform justice; some are in prison because of their thoughts,” Kılıçdaroğlu said.

Turkey’s political environment is not suitable for constitutional changes, and there should be no intention to make such a move, but the government has been discussing closing political parties, Kılıçdaroğlu stated.

President Erdoğan promised to strengthen freedoms of expression and organization, the right to a fair trial as part of a Human Rights Action Plan and emphasized that the ultimate goal of the plan was a new constitution.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Eleven Turkish soldiers killed in helicopter crash

    Eleven Turkish soldiers killed in helicopter crash

  2. King Road comes to light in Bodrum

    King Road comes to light in Bodrum

  3. Turkey tightening virus inspections amid normalization

    Turkey tightening virus inspections amid normalization

  4. Turkish engineer accuses Elon Musk of slavery in SpaceX rocket project

    Turkish engineer accuses Elon Musk of slavery in SpaceX rocket project

  5. Turkey eyes new record in gold production by 2021

    Turkey eyes new record in gold production by 2021
Recommended
Some provinces in Turkey preparing for lockdown-free weekend

Some provinces in Turkey preparing for lockdown-free weekend
Turkey rejects unfounded Arab League decisions

Turkey rejects 'unfounded' Arab League decisions
Turkey to open Samarkand consulate in Uzbekistan

Turkey to open Samarkand consulate in Uzbekistan
Turkish engineer accuses Elon Musk of slavery in SpaceX rocket project

Turkish engineer accuses Elon Musk of slavery in SpaceX rocket project
Meteorite found on chickpea field sold for $180,000

Meteorite found on chickpea field sold for $180,000
Workers search for personal belongings under rubble of buildings destroyed in İzmir quake

Workers search for personal belongings under rubble of buildings destroyed in İzmir quake
WORLD Pope Francis lands in Iraq on first-ever papal visit

Pope Francis lands in Iraq on first-ever papal visit

Pope Francis starts a historic trip to war-battered Iraq on March 5, defying security fears and the pandemic to comfort one of the world’s oldest and most persecuted Christian communities.
ECONOMY Turkey saves $2.2 bln with Zero Waste project, says minister

Turkey saves $2.2 bln with Zero Waste project, says minister

Turkey has saved around 17 billion Turkish Liras ($2.2 billion) with the Zero Waste Project led by First Lady Emine Erdoğan, Turkish Environment and Urbanization Minister Murat Kurum has said.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe struggle to get home draw, Özil injured

Fenerbahçe struggle to get home draw, Özil injured

Fenerbahçe fought hard to get a 1-1 draw against Fraport TAV Antalyaspor in a Turkish Super Lig match on March 4, also the Istanbul club's German star Mesut Özil suffered a foot injury.