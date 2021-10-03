CHP leader pledges to reinstate those dismissed by emergency decree

BOLU

Main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu has vowed to reinstate public servants who were dismissed by decree-laws without a judicial decision.

“Those whose duties were terminated by the decree-laws, none should worry. We will return all of them to their jobs, if there is no judgment against him, within one. We don’t want anyone to suffer,” he said on Oct. 2 at the CHP’s party camp in Abant of the northwestern province of Bolu.

Kılıçdaroğlu spoke at the CHP’s camp held in Bolu’s Abant district with the theme “Towards the Second Century, the Right Strategy.”

Promising that they will solve the country’s problems when they come to power, Kılıçdaroğlu said, “There will not be an ordinary change of power. This change means taking on a huge responsibility and struggling to bring Turkey to the light. We are ready to take on a heavy responsibility,” he said.

He said that among those dismissed by decree-laws, they would reinstate those who have not been sacked with a judicial decision.

Addressing electricity providing companies, Kılıçdaroğlu said, “I have words to the electricity companies. They’re preparing for a price raise. It is our duty to warn them. If you try to raise electricity prices, you will pay a price.”

If these companies raise prices, the CHP would call on the people to stop the consumption gradually, he said.

“If they try to do it, we will hold them accountable when we come to power tomorrow,” he added.

“Every family complains about education. We have problems in the economy, democracy, foreign policy. Our social peace is about to be dynamited. Each of us is faced with these problems one way or another. We face with a management approach that is governed not by justice, but by oppression,” Kılıçdaroğlu stated.