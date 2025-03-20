CHP leader Özel slams İmamoğlu's detention

ISTANBUL

This handout photograph taken and released by the Republican People's Party (CHP) press office on March 19, 2025, shows an aerial view of the crowd during a demonstration in front of Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality headquarter in Istanbul.

CHP leader Özgür Özel spoke to a large crowd outside the Istanbul Municipality building in Saraçhane on March 19, calling the detention of Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu a “coup attempt.”

Joined by İmamoğlu’s wife and son and former CHP heads Murat Karayalçın, Altan Öymen, and Hikmet Çetin, Özel stood atop a campaign bus to rally support.

“This is a coup,” Özel said. “March 19 is a coup attempt. The people’s will, shown three times in elections, is being attacked by a judicial plot.”

He dismissed claims of corruption or terror links against İmamoğlu, accusing “judicial executioners” of targeting him for political reasons.

“You see İmamoğlu as a threat because he tops the polls and could be the next president,” he said.

“Face him fairly. I’m on a path to victory, and I dare you to fight us honorably.”

He claimed the constitution has been “suspended” since İmamoğlu’s arrest.

Despite a four-day ban on protests in Istanbul, Özel urged people to take to the streets.

“Do you see this square?” he asked hundreds of people.

“We stand with Ekrem İmamoğlu, millions strong. Join us Sunday—hit the streets, the polls, the squares. Show solidarity with our future president.”