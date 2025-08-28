CHP leader faces another probe over remarks on prosecutor

ANKARA

The chief public prosecutor's office in Ankara has launched a fresh investigation into main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) leader Özgür Özel over his criticism of Istanbul's chief prosecutor Akın Gürlek.

The probe accuses the CHP chairman of “insulting a public official” and issuing “threats” during a rally in Istanbul’s Beyoğlu district on Aug. 27.

The gathering marked the CHP’s 50th demonstration demanding the release of those detained in a corruption investigation into the Istanbul Municipality. Among those arrested are Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu and Beyoğlu Mayor İnan Güney.

Özel, speaking to supporters, alleged that Güney had handed over past tender files from Beyoğlu Municipality to police during a search and challenged Gürlek’s handling of corruption cases.

"I say to Akın Gürlek, who is trying to fabricate crimes from all the files that have been audited in the past, that... the documents of what the previous AKP administration did are with the police and the prosecutor’s office," Özel said.

"Let's see if you can also stand up to the former Beyoğlu mayor. If you say you are a man of law, if you say you are after corruption, if you say you have honor and treat everyone equally, then let's see if you can go to the AKP-run municipalities.

Özel already faces three other investigations linked to Gürlek.

The CHP condemned the latest probe as politically motivated.

"We are aware that the justified reactions rising from the streets and squares frighten you," CHP spokesperson Deniz Yücel wrote on X.

"But you will not be able to silence the CHP or the thousands of sensitive patriotic people filling the squares with your bans, investigations and obstructions."