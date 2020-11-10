CHP leader criticizes government policies on economy

ANKARA

Main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu on Nov. 10 criticized the government over Turkey’s economic troubles and listed 13 measures to fix the economy.



“We have already listed 13 measures to fix the economy. We have told the government that we were ready to do whatever is necessary for the recovery of the economy. But they never listened to us,” Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu told his parliamentary group.



Kılıçdaroğlu blamed Erdoğan as the sole responsible for the economy under the executive presidential system, while criticizing the president for having formed his cabinet without appointing anyone based on merit.



“The picture is clear. Finance Minister’s resignation is a positive development for the country,” he stressed.