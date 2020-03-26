CHP leader confident Turkey will overcome COVID-19 with solidarity 

  • March 26 2020 13:03:00

CHP leader confident Turkey will overcome COVID-19 with solidarity 

ANKARA 
CHP leader confident Turkey will overcome COVID-19 with solidarity

Alamy Photo

The main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader has expressed his belief that Turkey will overcome the ongoing coronavirus threat under the guidance of science and wisdom and by showing strong social solidarity, in a letter conveyed to the leaders of all political party leaders. 

“I believe we will overcome these difficult days under the guidance of science and wisdom and with strong social solidarity,” CHP leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu said in the letter on March 26.

Kılıçdaroğlu’s letter was sent to the leaders of 16 political party leaders including ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) chair Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) chair Devlet Bahçeli, Future Party chair Ahmet Davutoğlu and Democracy and Progress Party (DEVA) chair Ali Babacan. 

The letter included the CHP’s 13-article proposals in the fight against the COVID-19 and in efforts to reduce the impacts of the fight on economy and social order. 

“Our country and our world are in a struggle against the COVID-19 outbreak. As known, this pandemic has the potential to bring about destructive impacts on our economy and social life in the case necessary measures are not taken,” he urged. 

Kılıçdaroğlu suggested the reopening of military hospitals, providing new loans for small and medium size enterprises, supporting health personnel, postponing the debts of farmers, merchants and craftsmen and giving monthly 2,000 Turkish Liras to low-income families.

DEVA Party,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Erdoğan says Turkey will overcome coronavirus in ‘two-three weeks’

    Erdoğan says Turkey will overcome coronavirus in ‘two-three weeks’

  2. Coronavirus death toll up by 15 to 59, with 561 new cases

    Coronavirus death toll up by 15 to 59, with 561 new cases

  3. Turkey investigates why school pupils were shown footage of ex-PM's hanging

    Turkey investigates why school pupils were shown footage of ex-PM's hanging

  4. Turkey nabs terrorist after 20 years in hiding

    Turkey nabs terrorist after 20 years in hiding

  5. Over 1,000 Algerians stranded in Istanbul Airport

    Over 1,000 Algerians stranded in Istanbul Airport
Recommended
Universities to remain closed for spring term

Universities to remain closed for spring term
Turkey holds first tender related to Kanal Istanbul project

Turkey holds first tender related to Kanal Istanbul project
Passengers stranded at Istanbul airport sent to another city

Passengers stranded at Istanbul airport sent to another city

80 pct of life stopped in Turkey due to outbreak, says interior minister

80 pct of life stopped in Turkey due to outbreak, says interior minister
Virus kills 33-year-old Turkish woman

Virus kills 33-year-old Turkish woman
Probe launched into HDP deputy over coronavirus claims in prison

Probe launched into HDP deputy over coronavirus claims in prison
Death toll from bootleg alcohol rises to 30

Death toll from bootleg alcohol rises to 30
WORLD Latest on the spread of the coronavirus: Worldwide deaths exceed 21,200

Latest on the spread of the coronavirus: Worldwide deaths exceed 21,200

Coronavirus cases across the globe jumped on March 26 as Japan planned to set up a special virus task force and New Zealand went under lockdown.
ECONOMY Turkish Wealth Fund, Chinese insurance agency ink deal

Turkish Wealth Fund, Chinese insurance agency ink deal

The Turkish Wealth Fund (TWF) and China Export and Credit Insurance Corporation (Sinosure) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote bilateral economic, trade and investment cooperation.
SPORTS Two members of Turkish boxing contract virus

Two members of Turkish boxing contract virus

The Turkish Boxing Federation said on March 24 that a boxer and a coach tested positive for coronavirus.