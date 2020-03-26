CHP leader confident Turkey will overcome COVID-19 with solidarity

ANKARA

Alamy Photo

The main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader has expressed his belief that Turkey will overcome the ongoing coronavirus threat under the guidance of science and wisdom and by showing strong social solidarity, in a letter conveyed to the leaders of all political party leaders.

“I believe we will overcome these difficult days under the guidance of science and wisdom and with strong social solidarity,” CHP leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu said in the letter on March 26.

Kılıçdaroğlu’s letter was sent to the leaders of 16 political party leaders including ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) chair Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) chair Devlet Bahçeli, Future Party chair Ahmet Davutoğlu and Democracy and Progress Party (DEVA) chair Ali Babacan.

The letter included the CHP’s 13-article proposals in the fight against the COVID-19 and in efforts to reduce the impacts of the fight on economy and social order.

“Our country and our world are in a struggle against the COVID-19 outbreak. As known, this pandemic has the potential to bring about destructive impacts on our economy and social life in the case necessary measures are not taken,” he urged.

Kılıçdaroğlu suggested the reopening of military hospitals, providing new loans for small and medium size enterprises, supporting health personnel, postponing the debts of farmers, merchants and craftsmen and giving monthly 2,000 Turkish Liras to low-income families.