CHP leader calls for repeal of stray dog law

ANKARA

Main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Özgür Özel has urged the government to repeal a recently approved law governing the handling of stray dogs.

"This covert slaughter law must be canceled without delay," Özel said during a parliamentary meeting on Oct. 15.

Passed in July after intense debates, the law allows for the euthanasia of dogs suffering from “incurable, acute and infectious diseases” or those deemed dangerous.

"We [CHP-run municipalities] have never implemented this slaughter law, and we will never have it implemented," he said.

Özel's comments came in response to media reports highlighting mass dog deaths in Istanbul’s Üsküdar district and Kocaeli’s Gebze district.

The euthanasia clause has become a focal point of controversy, despite modifications made during parliamentary discussions.

Initially, the proposal allowed for the euthanasia of dangerous dogs directly. However, the final version references the Veterinary Law, which indirectly permits the same practice.

The CHP leader said party officials will submit amendment proposals regarding the law to the relevant parliamentary committees.

Last month, Türkiye's top court agreed to hear a case challenging the law following a petition by the CHP.

The case will examine whether the law breaches constitutional protections and determine if those violations are permissible within the bounds of Turkish law.

Aside from the debate, the law mandates that local governments establish animal shelters and improve existing ones by 2028, allocating a portion of their budgets to care for stray animals.

It also sets guidelines for collaboration with volunteer organizations to ensure the well-being of animals until they are adopted.