CHP leader calls for full implementation of Syria deal

ANKARA
Özgür Özel, the head of the Republican People’s Party (CHP) has called on the Syrian government and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) to fully implement an agreement that brings a ceasefire and re-establishment of political relations.

Speaking at his parliamentary group on Jan. 20, Özel stressed that the CHP is following the developments with concerns as there is still tension between the parties and news suggest that a group of ISIL members have escaped from prison.

“The agreement must be implemented swiftly,” Özel said, underlining the importance of maintaining the unity of the southern neighboring country whose territorial integrity is also important to Türkiye.

“We value diplomacy, negotiations and fulfilling the words. It must be seen that nobody will gain from tension,” he suggested, adding they feel sensitive for the situation of the Syrian Kurds, Arabs, Turkmen and other ethnic groups.

In other remarks, Özel called on the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) to work together to improve retirement pensions after the latter described current pensions as “poverty wage.”

“Let our esteemed elder do us a favor. You submit a bill [to increase the pensions]. We will lend our support to the bill without any condition,” Özel said.

MHP’s Bahçeli in a statement last week described the current level of pensions as poverty wage and underlined that it needs to be ameliorated. He also stressed that although the MHP is a partner of the People’s Alliance with the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), it is not a part of the government.

Recalling this statement by Bahçeli, Özel underlined that his party and other political parties except for the AKP, remain ready to increase the pensions at the parliament.

“Mr. Bahçeli, you cannot describe the pensions as poverty wage and continue to support the People’s Alliance for votes. We will change this corrupt order, Mr. Bahçeli. Everyone will redefine its side,” he stated.

“We will continue our efforts to make the lives of the retired honorable,” he said.

