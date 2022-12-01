CHP leader appoints US economist as advisor

CHP leader appoints US economist as advisor

ANKARA
CHP leader appoints US economist as advisor

Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, the chairman of the Republican People’s Party (CHP) has appointed an American economist, Jeremy Rifkin, as chief economy advisor, the daily Hürriyet reported on Dec. 1.

Kılıçdaroğlu will unveil an ambitious vision for the economic and industrial development of Türkiye on Dec. 3 under the title “A call for the second Century,” referring to the beginning of the second centennial of the Republic of Türkiye in 2023.

Rifkin will also make a presentation at the meeting. Prof. Daron Acemoğlu, Prof. Uğur Akçiğit, Prof. Hakan Kara and Prof. Refet Gürkaynak will make presentations as well.

According to Hürriyet, Rifkin, who is known as the mastermind of the third industrial revolution, also served as an advisor to former German Chancellor Angela Merkel. Rifkin is cited as economic and social theorist, writer, public speaker, political advisor, and activist by the Wikipedia. He is the author of 22 books about the impact of scientific and technological changes on the economy, the workforce, society, and the environment, it adds.

The business world, the representatives of employers and workers, trade unions, relevant economy and industry chambers have all been invited to the meeting to be held in Istanbul.

According to the sources, Kılıçdaroğlu’s vision will cover multiple titles that have a direct impact on the sustainable development of the country, including institutional reforms, green economy, fight against poverty, high value-added investment projects and industry 4.0.

In the meantime, Kılıçdaroğlu attended a panel jointly organized by the Friedrich Ebert Foundation and Social Democracy Foundation (SODEV) late on Nov. 30.

“We are living in a very beautiful country, but it has too many problems. In order to overcome these problems, an approach for a strong social state should be put into practice,” Kılıçdaroğlu said.

Social democracy should come to power in Türkiye for resolving all the pending problems and turning the country into a welfare state, he stated, vowing they will make it happen when they come to power in next year’s presidential and parliamentary polls.

TÜRKIYE 2 killed in trainer aircraft crash in Bursa

2 killed in trainer aircraft crash in Bursa
MOST POPULAR

  1. Banking sector’s profit leap 400 percent

    Banking sector’s profit leap 400 percent

  2. Ministry to provide forest areas for animal shelters in Istanbul

    Ministry to provide forest areas for animal shelters in Istanbul

  3. Domestic diagnostic kit to detect 3 viruses together

    Domestic diagnostic kit to detect 3 viruses together

  4. German TV to broadcast Turkish lottery winner’s life

    German TV to broadcast Turkish lottery winner’s life

  5. Fake diplomas sold for 100,000 Liras

    Fake diplomas sold for 100,000 Liras
Recommended
Investment in east Türkiye increases as terror threat disappears: Erdoğan

Investment in east Türkiye increases as terror threat disappears: Erdoğan
69 summary proceedings submitted to parliament

69 summary proceedings submitted to parliament
Opposition aims strong parliament, stable executive: İYİ Party leader

Opposition aims strong parliament, stable executive: İYİ Party leader
Opposition can’t defend Türkiye’s rights in Mediterranean, Erdoğan says

Opposition can’t defend Türkiye’s rights in Mediterranean, Erdoğan says
CHP leader to present major policy vision

CHP leader to present major policy vision
MHP leader slams opposition’s charter reform as futile

MHP leader slams opposition’s charter reform as futile
WORLD ISIL leader killed by Free Syrian Army in Daraa: US

ISIL leader killed by Free Syrian Army in Daraa: US

The U.S. has announced that the Free Syrian Army has killed the leader of ISIL, Abu Hasan al-Hashimi al-Qurashi, while ISIL confirmed the news, announcing a replacement to head up its remaining sleeper cells.
ECONOMY Banking sector’s profit leap 400 percent

Banking sector’s profit leap 400 percent

The combined net profit of Turkish banks soared by 408 percent in the January-October period from a year ago to 336 billion Turkish Liras ($18 billion), data from the Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency (BDDK) have shown.
SPORTS Court sees corner pole as ‘fatal weapon’

Court sees corner pole as ‘fatal weapon’

The court has arrested the assailant involved in the tragic incident of the Nov. 27 İzmir derby for injuring a goalkeeper over the charge of “homicidal attempt,” considering the corner pole used by the assailant a “fatal weapon.”