CHP Istanbul head sent to Silivri prison

  • May 31 2022 16:50:00

Canan Kaftancıoğlu, the main opposition Republican People’s Party’s (CHP) head of the Istanbul branch, has been sent to the Silivri prison, following the Supreme Court of Appeals’ approval of her prison sentence of four years and 11 months.

Kaftancıoğlu visited the court in Istanbul early on May 31 and made a short statement before entering the prosecutor’s office.

After the official acts, she was transferred to Istanbul’s Silivri prison.

A heavy panel court in 2019 had sentenced Kaftancıoğlu to spend a total of nine years behind bars for five separate charges, including “spreading terrorist propaganda” and “insulting public officials.”

The appeal court has approved three cases while dropping two other charges. They include insulting public officials and terrorist propaganda through her social media between 2011 and 2017.

According to her lawyer, Kaftancıoğlu will be freed on probation after entering prison.

