CHP hopeful for renewed partnership with İYİ Party for local polls

CHP hopeful for renewed partnership with İYİ Party for local polls

ANKARA
CHP hopeful for renewed partnership with İYİ Party for local polls

The main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) has expressed its hope for a renewed partnership with the İYİ (Good) Party for the upcoming municipal elections.

“As the word ‘alliance’ is expired, I prefer to use ‘cooperation.’ We can cooperate in specific electoral zones. I believe we can overcome many difficulties with [İYİ Party leader Meral] Akşener,” CHP Chairman Özgür Özel told in a televised interview late on Nov. 23.

“To this end, I will do whatever I have to do.”

The CHP and the İYİ Party were the engines of a six-party alliance that ran against the People’s Alliance of the Justice and Development Party (AKP) and the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) in the May parliamentary and presidential elections. Following the defeat of the opposition’s joint candidate, Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, against President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Akşener said her İYİ Party will run individually in the local elections to be held in March 2024.

Özel suggested that a partnership between two opposition parties would be useful to win the mayoral races in big metropolitans, such as Istanbul and Ankara, the way they did in 2019. Ekrem İmamoğlu and Mansur Yavaş had won the elections after being nominated as the joint candidate of the opposition parties.

However, Akşener keeps underlining that the İYİ Party will nominate its candidates in all the country's 81 provinces without any compromise.

“When it comes to local polls, we all together have responsibility. If I don’t win, if you don’t win, if we can’t win, who is going to win? Recep Tayyip Erdoğan," Özel said.

In the meantime, Ankara Mayor Mansur Yavaş had a meeting with Akşener late on Nov. 23. Although there were no statements about the content, it is believed that the two leaders discussed the upcoming local polls.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Venice to launch tourist tickets in 2024

Venice to launch tourist tickets in 2024
LATEST NEWS

  1. Venice to launch tourist tickets in 2024

    Venice to launch tourist tickets in 2024

  2. Miss Universe title win exposes deep political divide in Nicaragua

    Miss Universe title win exposes deep political divide in Nicaragua

  3. Countdown starts for Istanbul Orchestra’Sion

    Countdown starts for Istanbul Orchestra’Sion

  4. Halide Edip Adıvar's painting turned into documentary

    Halide Edip Adıvar's painting turned into documentary

  5. Thanksgiving Day Parade ushers in holiday season

    Thanksgiving Day Parade ushers in holiday season
Recommended
CHP plans humanitarian aid mission to Palestine

CHP plans humanitarian aid mission to Palestine
No one can come between me and Erdoğan, says MHP leader

No one can come between me and Erdoğan, says MHP leader
Government to retain presidential system, but can reform it: Justice minister

Government to retain presidential system, but can reform it: Justice minister
Airport frisking exemption for judges to cause problems: Minister

Airport frisking exemption for judges to cause problems: Minister
Erdoğan signals shift in presidential election system

Erdoğan signals shift in presidential election system
Ankara deputy last to resign from İYİ Party

Ankara deputy last to resign from İYİ Party
WORLD Olympic runner Pistorius granted parole over girlfriends murder

Olympic runner Pistorius granted parole over girlfriend's murder

South Africa's ex-Olympic runner Oscar Pistorius will be released from prison in January after he was granted parole on Friday, a decade after he shot dead his girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp, in a crime that gripped the world, prison authorities said.
ECONOMY Italy, France, Spain must tackle debt: IMF chief

Italy, France, Spain must tackle debt: IMF chief

Italy, France, and Spain must do more to tackle rising debt and deficit levels, IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva told European media, flagging "very modest" European growth in the post-COVID climate.
SPORTS Chess federation, İşbank kick off centennial cup

Chess federation, İşbank kick off centennial cup

In a celebration of the centennial anniversary of the Turkish Republic, the Turkish Chess Federation, in collaboration with private lender İşbank, has inaugurated a chess cup featuring a stellar lineup of 12 prominent chess athletes.