CHP holds 'labor rally' in worker hub Gebze

CHP holds 'labor rally' in worker hub Gebze

KOCAELİ
CHP holds labor rally in worker hub Gebze

The main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) staged a rally on June 30 in Kocaeli's Gebze district, a hub of blue-collar workers in Türkiye's northwest, to amplify calls for improved wages and pensions.

Under the banner "We can't make ends meet," the rally drew a crowd including minimum-wage earners, workers below that threshold and white-collar employees.

CHP leader Özgür Özel led the charge, pressing the government to address the pressing need for wage increases and pension adjustments.

He criticized the government's reluctance to revise policies amid economic hardships.

Government officials have recently announced no interim wage hike this year, prompting renewed criticism from a CHP delegation led by deputy leader Yalçın Karatepe during a meeting with Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek last week.

Karatepe and his team also presented proposals to advocate for a "fairer tax system."

The "labor rally" was part of a broader series of thematic rallies by the CHP, which has also engaged with teachers, retirees and agricultural producers in recent months.

The gatherings follow notable gains by the CHP in the March 31 polls, where it secured around 37 percent of the votes, surpassing the ruling Justice and Development Party's (AKP) 35 percent.

This marked the first time the CHP outperformed the AKP, achieving the highest number of votes.

The push for economic reform follows high-level talks between CHP and government officials, including meetings between Özel and President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

This was the first direct engagement between AKP and CHP leaders since 2016. Erdoğan later paid a return visit to Özel on June 11.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() First hearing held in case of ex-nationalist leader murder

First hearing held in case of ex-nationalist leader murder
LATEST NEWS

  1. First hearing held in case of ex-nationalist leader murder

    First hearing held in case of ex-nationalist leader murder

  2. Eight arrested in school vice principal's murder in Kocaeli

    Eight arrested in school vice principal's murder in Kocaeli

  3. Türkiye celebrates Cabotage Day with nationwide events

    Türkiye celebrates Cabotage Day with nationwide events

  4. Erdoğan condemns xenophobia after alleged child abuse

    Erdoğan condemns xenophobia after alleged child abuse

  5. Bolivian president orchestrated a ‘self-coup,’ Morales claims

    Bolivian president orchestrated a ‘self-coup,’ Morales claims
Recommended
First hearing held in case of ex-nationalist leader murder

First hearing held in case of ex-nationalist leader murder
Eight arrested in school vice principals murder in Kocaeli

Eight arrested in school vice principal's murder in Kocaeli
Türkiye celebrates Cabotage Day with nationwide events

Türkiye celebrates Cabotage Day with nationwide events
Erdoğan condemns xenophobia after alleged child abuse

Erdoğan condemns xenophobia after alleged child abuse
Turkish, Iranian FMs discuss Gaza wars spillover risk

Turkish, Iranian FMs discuss Gaza war's spillover risk
More than 300 students score highest mark in high school entrance exam

More than 300 students score highest mark in high school entrance exam
Ministry announces ‘Temporary Foster Family System’ in 30 pilot cities

Ministry announces ‘Temporary Foster Family System’ in 30 pilot cities
WORLD Bolivian president orchestrated a ‘self-coup,’ Morales claims

Bolivian president orchestrated a ‘self-coup,’ Morales claims

Former President Evo Morales on June 30 accused his political ally-turned-rival President Luis Arce of deceiving Bolivians by staging a “self-coup” last week to earn political points among the electorate, marking a sharp downturn in an already fraught relationship.
ECONOMY Monthly, annual inflation slow in Istanbul

Monthly, annual inflation slow in Istanbul

Retail prices in Istanbul increased by 3.42 percent in June after rising 3.6 percent in the previous month, data from the Istanbul Chamber of Commerce (İTO) has shown.
SPORTS Türkiye faces Austrian challenge at Euros

Türkiye faces Austrian challenge at Euros

Advancing to the last 16 following an eventful climax to its group-stage campaign, Türkiye takes on Euro 2024 dark horse Austria in Leipzig on July 2 evening.
﻿