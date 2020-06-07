CHP, HDP mull new strategies after dismissal of three MPs

ANKARA

The dismissal of three opposition lawmakers, one from the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) and two from the Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP), from parliament has pushed these two parties to mull new strategies in responding to the ruling party’s moves.

Enis Berberoğlu from the CHP and Leyla Güven and Musa Farisoğulları from the HDP were stripped of their lawmaker status last week after a final verdict from the Supreme Court of Appeals over their cases were read at the General Assembly. All three were arrested after they were revoked their seats in parliament, but Berberoğlu was released shortly after from an open prison due to risks from the coronavirus.

The CHP strongly criticized the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) for the move as party leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu described it as “a denial of the people’s will.”

CHP will hold two important meetings in the next week to discuss the main opposition’s strategies in the face of the dismissal of Berberoğlu and political attacks against its high-ranking local government officials. Kılıçdaroğlu will chair the parliamentary group of the CHP in parliament on June 9 and the Party Assembly on June 10.

“We, as the CHP, will continue to defend the democracy, rule of law and justice no matter what the conditions are. As I have told earlier, our fight will endure until a genuine democracy and justice are secured,” Kılıçdaroğlu said over the weekend.

HDP plans march for justice

The HDP, whose two lawmakers lost their seats, held an extraordinary meeting of the central decision-making body to craft the party’s road map. According to the reports, the HDP is planning two simultaneous marches to Ankara, one from Edirne, on the western end of the country, and the other one from Hakkari, on the eastern end, with an emphasis on “justice and freedom.”

The marches will be led by co-leaders Pervin Buldan and Mithat Sancar and are expected to start on June 15. More information will be given by HDP spokesperson Ebru Günay in the coming days.