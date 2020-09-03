CHP does not mull dismissal of Muharrem İnce: Kılıçdaroğlu

ANKARA

The Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu said that he thinks Muharrem İnce, the former main opposition presidential candidate and a party dissident, will not cause divisions within the party.

“He is a member of our party. Well, we have no objection. He can explain problems within Turkey. I do not think he can cause divisions in the CHP,” Kılıçdaroğlu told NTV broadcaster on Sept.3

The party does not mull dismissing İnce, Kılıçdaroğlu said stressing that he does not want fight within the party.

İnce has long been at odds with CHP chair Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu in the aftermath of the presidential elections held in June 2018.

There were reports that İnce was willing to form his own party, but said he will hit the road as a political movement.

İnce announced his own “Motherland Movement in 1,000 days” as an alternative to existing political parties. The CHP dissident will start the Motherland Movement from Sivas on Sept. 4.

“If there is a remnant of democracy in this country, we are the party that keeps it alive. There is democracy in our party. We may be lacking, but it is normal for a friend to come out and say that I will start a motherland movement,” Kılıçdaroğlu said elaborating on İnce launching his movement in Sivas.

Asked about the possibility of Abdullah Gül, former president of Turkey, to be nominated as the CHP’s presidential candidate in the next polls, Kılıçdaroğlu said the issue should not be degraded to names of persons.

CHP leader Kılıçdaroğlu said emphasizing that principles will prevail in the decision-making process. He noted that the CHP will take consideration of the opinion of alliance parties while nominating a candidate.

“We must first reach an agreement on the principles. These discussions are artificial, at the direction of the government. Turkey should return to the real economy agenda. When Abdullah Gül’s name is mentioned, they are afraid. Why are you afraid? This is not something to be discussed.

Both Erdoğan and Bahçeli say that the elections will be held on time. Then we will wait. While we wait, we should discuss what and how to do it. Discussion on the base of individuals is not correct. We cannot ignore the alliance and nominate a candidate.”