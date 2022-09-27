CHP dismisses Bolu mayor for 1 year over controversial remarks

ISTANBUL

Türkiye’s main opposition Republican People’s Party’s (CHP) disciplinary committee has terminated the membership of Bolu Mayor Tanju Özcan for one year, over his remarks towards a member of the city council during a session.

Özcan was referred to the disciplinary committee with a request for his dismissal after saying “Why are you waving at me, I’m a married man, it’s a shame,” to Hacer Çınar, who raised her hand at the city council meeting.

Çınar applied to the court for a protection order against Özcan.

The mayor also responded to those deprecating by dancing behind the window of his room.

He won’t be eligible for candidacy from the CHP in the next local elections, while he has the right to object to the decision as CHP’s party council may pardon the dismissal.

Özcan had previously received several verbal warnings from the party over his statements on women and migrants.

The Interior Ministry also launched an inquiry into Özcan after controversy over a law enforcing an eleven-fold increase in water bills and a markup in fees for performing a marriage ceremony for foreigners.

The mayor said he was doing this so that “foreigners would leave.”