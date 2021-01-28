CHP, DEVA Party launch consultations for ‘strengthened parliamentary system’

ANKARA

The main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) and the opposition Democracy and Progress Party (DEVA) have agreed to launch consultations to harmonize their ideas about a strengthened parliamentary system.



CHP leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu and DEVA leader Ali Babacan held a meeting on Jan. 28 to discuss the strengthened parliamentary system and on which pillars it should be built.



“As you know, many political parties, including ours, are working on a strengthened parliamentary system. Our work has come to a certain stage, but we believe it’s important to reach a social consensus before unveiling it,” Babacan said at a press conference after the meeting.



“The CHP has also important preparations on it. We have come to an agreement to launch a dialog and consultation process on the strengthened parliamentary system. Turkey has problems concerning the system,” he said.



For his part, Kılıçdaroğlu underlined the need for cooperation between the political parties in a bid to support democracy in Turkey. “The proposals [of the DEVA] are very important for us. I want to thank the chair and his friends,” he stated.



