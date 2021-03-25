Chinese foreign minister visits Turkey

ANKARA

Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu and his Chinese counterpart, China’s Wang Yi, met in the Turkish capital Ankara on March 24.

After holding a one-on-one meeting with the Chinese foreign minister, Çavuşoğlu said Ankara would like to see Chinese President Xi Jinping visit Turkey and that the two countries take their relations to a level of strategic partnership.



A comprehensive consultation mechanism meeting between the two foreign ministers will be held at a future date, he added.

The two ministers then held an inter-delegations meeting. Çavuşoğlu and Wang visited a photo exhibition showing the cooperation between Turkey and China on the issue of the novel coronavirus vaccine.

The Chinese minister also met with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan later in the day.

Wang pays a visit to Turkey from March 23-25, according to the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

Turkey started mass vaccinations on Jan. 14, administering nearly 14 million doses of the jab since then. Over 8 million people received the first dose of the Chinese vaccine CoronaVac, while nearly 5.6 million people have been administered both doses.