Chinese diplomats capture splendor of Türkiye

Rıza Özel - ANKARA
The female diplomats of the Chinese Embassy in the capital Ankara have competed in a photo contest themed “Türkiye, Through My Lens.”

Photographs taken by Chinese female diplomats captured the natural and historical splendor of the country, its cultural diversity, and the testimonies of life in places ranging from Istanbul’s breathtaking views to the streets of Ankara, from Cappadocia to Antalya, from Eskişehir to Sakarya.

The photographs have also started to be exhibited in the embassy. Liu Shaobin, the ambassador of China to Ankara, first shows this exhibition to his guests when they visit him.

Ambassador Shaobin's wife Lan Weibin said that she wanted the women working at the embassy to appreciate the time they spend working and living in Türkiye.

Sefire Weibin, whose photograph is also included in the exhibition, stated that she has always encouraged the women in the embassy to see more of the country they work in, to explore its deep-rooted history, to get to know the traditions of the people.

“Only by traveling, photographing, and getting to know this country in this way can you truly understand, appreciate and love this country and its people. Only in this way can we take concrete steps to deepen the mutual understanding between China and Türkiye and enhance the friendship between the two countries. This is the primary reason why we are organizing the contest. I sincerely hope that more people from China and other countries will come to Türkiye and get to know this magical country,” she added.

