Chinese academic travels all the way to Turkey just to adopt Van cat

  • November 21 2020 07:00:00

KAYSERİ
A Chinese academic has traveled all the way to the Central Anatolian province of Kayseri from China, 7,000 kilometers, to adopt a Van cat.

Working as a lecturer in the art history department of Beijing University and with a broadcast program on social media, Sun Ping wanted to adopt a Van cat while doing research on cats on the internet.

When he learned that there was a five-month-old Van cat belonging to Mehmet Yakuter, nicknamed “Nuh Baba,” in Kayseri after his comprehensive research, Sun contacted him and set off from Beijing.

Having traveled thousands of kilometers and reached the city, Sun experienced the happiness of having a much-desired Van cat after the difficult journey.

After getting the necessary permissions, Sun expressed his excitement in adopting a Van cat.

Van cats, world-famous for their different eye colors and white hair, are under protection in Turkey and are not allowed to go abroad without permission.

Stressing that the Van cat is very intelligent and friendly, Sun said that he described the cat as a symbol of the relationship between man and nature.

The academic explained that he conducted some researches in the U.S. and Europe over the internet, but then he met Nuh Baba on Facebook.

“He told me about the Angora cat and other species in the country, but the genuine Van cat is a very rare breed. I made an extraordinary trip from faraway, looking for something of extraordinary value in the world and came to fruition,” Sun said, adding that his new friend will now accompany him in the videos he shot.

