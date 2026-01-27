China's Anta Sports to become top Puma shareholder

HONG KONG
Arsenal's English defender #04 Ben White drys the Puma-branded ball on his shirt before taking a throw in during the English League Cup semi-final first leg football match between Chelsea and Arsenal. (AFP)

Chinese athletic goods giant Anta Sports will purchase a leading stake in German sportswear brand Puma, a stock exchange filing showed Tuesday.

Anta acquire a share of about 29 percent in Puma, taking over from the French billionaire family Pinault as its largest shareholder.

According to the agreement, Anta will buy just over 43 million shares in Puma from the Pinault holding company Artemis, priced at 35 euros apiece, the statement to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange showed.

The total value of the deal is 1.51 billion euros ($1.79 billion), it added.

Anta said that the acquired stake is expected to "further enhance its presence and brand recognition in the global sporting goods market, thereby strengthening its overall international competitiveness."

The firm, based in China's southeastern Fujian province, is one of the world's largest sportswear companies.

Founded in 1991, it is the parent company of many global brands through its subsidiary Amer Sports, including Wilson, Arc'teryx and Salomon.

Anta closed its acquisition of Finland-based Amer in 2019, leading a consortium in a deal worth about $5.2 billion.

It also controls rights in the vast Chinese market for foreign sportswear firms including Fila and Descente.

Anta's statement said  that it would work on "preserving Puma's strong brand identity and heritage, with an aim to help empower Puma to fully realise its brand potential".

Erdoğan says Türkiye has ‘strategic partnership’ with Nigeria
WORLD Russia pulls troops from Qamishli airbase

Russia pulls troops from Qamishli airbase

Russia has begun pulling its forces out of Qamishli Airport in northeastern Syria, a move that could mark the end of its military presence in the region, several reports said on Jan. 26, citing sources.
ECONOMY EBRD supports Yayla Agro’s inclusive, green growth

EBRD supports Yayla Agro’s inclusive, green growth

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is providing a loan of up to 60 million euros to Yayla Agro Gıda, one of Türkiye’s leading food producers, to support the company’s green and inclusive roadmap at its newly opened facility in the Central Anatolian province of Niğde.  
SPORTS Galatasaray eyes knockout berth in tough test

Galatasaray eyes knockout berth in tough test

Galatasaray enters the final matchday of the Champions League league phase on Jan. 28 with its knockout fate firmly in its own hands, needing only a single point against a depleted Manchester City to guarantee a spot in the playoffs.  
