China warns PNG over Australian defense deal

BEIJING

China cautioned Papua New Guinea against "undermining" its interests and sovereignty in signing a mutual defense pact with Australia widely seen as a counter to Beijing's growing influence in the Pacific.

Australia and Papua New Guinea this week agreed on the text of a deal which will see the countries commit to defending each other from armed attacks.

Asked about the deal, a spokesperson for Beijing's embassy in Port Moresby said China respected Papua New Guinea's right to strike deals with other countries.

But such a deal should not be "exclusive," nor restrict Papua New Guinea from cooperating with other countries, the spokesperson said late Sept. 18.

"It should also refrain from targeting any third party or undermining its legitimate rights and interests," they warned.

China urged the country to maintain "mutually beneficial cooperation" with Beijing and "uphold independence and self-reliance."

Beijing has committed billions of dollars to Pacific nations over the past decade, funding hospitals, sports stadiums, roads and other public works in an attempt to win their favor.

Canberra has stepped up its engagement with the region in a bid to counter China's influence.

Australia and Papua New Guinea say the treaty will be signed after cabinet processes in both countries, following a delay this week.