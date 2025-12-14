China urges UAE to ‘deepen cooperation’ across industries

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency

China urged the United Arab Emirates to "deepen cooperation" across traditional sectors, including oil and gas, as well as emerging industries.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who is on a three-nation trip to the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and Jordan since Dec. 12, made the remarks during a meeting with UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi.

Wang stressed Beijing's support for the UAE pursuing "a development path suited to its national conditions, safeguarding its national security and development, as well as playing a greater role in international and regional affairs."

China is willing to strengthen high-level exchanges, consolidate political mutual trust, and elevate the level of bilateral relations, he added.

Wang also expressed willingness to strengthen communication and coordination on multilateral platforms to uphold multilateralism and free trade.

"The UAE is a country in the Middle East with unique importance and influence. China's and the UAE's development strategies are compatible, the governance philosophies are similar, and the economies are highly complementary, making the two countries natural friends and partners," Wang said.

Al Nahyan, in turn, said that the UAE is willing to maintain high-level exchanges with China, expand cooperation in trade, investment, energy, science and technology, education, and other fields.

China will host the second China-Arab States Summit next year.