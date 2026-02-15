China to scrap tariffs for most of Africa from May: Xi

China to scrap tariffs for most of Africa from May: Xi

BEIJING
China to scrap tariffs for most of Africa from May: Xi

Beijing's scrapping of tariffs for all but one African country will start May 1, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Feb. 14, according to state media.

China already has a zero-tariff policy for imports from 33 African countries, but Beijing said last year it would extend the policy to all 53 of its diplomatic partners on the continent.

China is Africa's largest trading partner and a key backer of major infrastructure projects in the region through its vast "Belt and Road" initiative.

From May 1, zero levies will apply to all African countries except Eswatini, which maintains diplomatic relations with Taiwan.

China claims the democratic island as its own and does not rule out using force to take it.

Many African countries are increasingly looking to China and other trading partners since U.S. President Donald Trump imposed steep tariffs worldwide last year.

Xi said the zero-tariff deal "will undoubtedly provide new opportunities for African development", announcing the date as leaders across the continent gathered in Ethiopia for the annual African Union summit.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Trump tells Hamas to proceed with full and immediate disarmament

Trump tells Hamas to proceed with 'full and immediate' disarmament
LATEST NEWS

  1. Trump tells Hamas to proceed with 'full and immediate' disarmament

    Trump tells Hamas to proceed with 'full and immediate' disarmament

  2. Türkiye condemns Israel's land registration move in West Bank

    Türkiye condemns Israel's land registration move in West Bank

  3. Bahçeli says Syria developments mark ‘critical threshold’ for Türkiye’s security

    Bahçeli says Syria developments mark ‘critical threshold’ for Türkiye’s security

  4. Yalova attackers plotted multiple assassinations, indictment says

    Yalova attackers plotted multiple assassinations, indictment says

  5. 11 Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza in ceasefire violation

    11 Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza in ceasefire violation
Recommended
Antalya tourism strategy shifts toward revenue growth

Antalya tourism strategy shifts toward revenue growth
Rising rainfall strengthens hydropower outlook

Rising rainfall strengthens hydropower outlook
Türkiye’s disinflation program delivering results: IMF

Türkiye’s disinflation program delivering results: IMF
Tech ecosystem sees rapid growth, says industry

Tech ecosystem sees rapid growth, says industry
Cautious rate cuts expected from Turkish Central Bank

Cautious rate cuts expected from Turkish Central Bank
New world for users and brands as ads hit AI chatbots

New world for users and brands as ads hit AI chatbots
WORLD Trump tells Hamas to proceed with full and immediate disarmament

Trump tells Hamas to proceed with 'full and immediate' disarmament

U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday urged Hamas to move forward with disarmament under his plan for postwar Gaza, and said members of his so-called "Board of Peace" had pledged $5 billion to the Palestinian territory's reconstruction.
ECONOMY Antalya tourism strategy shifts toward revenue growth

Antalya tourism strategy shifts toward revenue growth

Antalya’s tourism industry is entering a new phase with a focus on revenue rather than visitor numbers, according to Kaan Kaşif Kavaloğlu, chairman of the Mediterranean Touristic Hoteliers and Operators Association (AKTOB).

SPORTS Vonn says suffered complex leg break in Olympics crash, has no regrets

Vonn says suffered complex leg break in Olympics crash, has 'no regrets'

U.S. ski star Lindsey Vonn said on Monday she had suffered a "complex tibia fracture" when she crashed in the Winter Olympics downhill and would need "multiple surgeries".
﻿