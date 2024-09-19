China the top challenge in US history, top diplomat says

WASHINGTON

A U.S. P-8A Poseidon reconnaissance plane flies near Chinese structures and buildings on the man-made Fiery Cross Reef at the Spratlys group of islands in the South China Sea are seen on March 20, 2022. (AP photo)

China presents the top challenge to the United States in all of its history, surpassing the Cold War, a top U.S. official said Wednesday, as he urged Europe to get tougher on Beijing.

Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell, a key architect of a 15-year push for the United States to reorient its foreign policy toward Asia, also urged greater U.S. investment in advanced technology to compete better with China.

"There is a recognition that this is the most significant challenge in our history," Campbell told the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

"Frankly, the Cold War pales in comparison to the multifaceted challenges that China presents," he said.

"It's not just a military challenge; it's across the board. It is in the Global South. It is in technology. We need to step up our game across the board."

President Joe Biden's administration has been pressing China about technology exports to Russia that U.S. officials say have allowed Moscow to ramp up military production for its war in Ukraine.

"The challenge is, we've got to get more support here on this," Campbell said of U.S. sanctions on Chinese firms, an issue he said he has been raising on visits to Europe.

Campbell said that most of Washington's European allies shared concerns on China's ties with Moscow but were still reeling from the "huge shock" of slashing energy imports from Russia since its invasion of Ukraine.

"For many of these countries, doing business with China has been a big deal for 15 or 20 years," he said.

Acting on China, after Russia, could feel like "kind of a one-two punch. You can understand leaders in Europe have some anxieties."

China argues that, unlike the United States, it is not providing weapons to either Russia or Ukraine, but Washington says Beijing is providing support that has military uses.

Push for prisoners

Campbell's tough talk comes despite easing tensions between the United States and China under Biden, with Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump more frequently speaking in Cold War terms about confronting Beijing.

Biden and his political heir Kamala Harris have supported dialogue with China even as their administration presses ahead with tough measures including a sweeping ban on exports of advanced chips.

Since a summit last year between Biden and President Xi Jinping in California, China has agreed to key U.S. requests of restoring military communications and cracking down on ingredients in fentanyl, the drug behind a U.S. overdose epidemic.

On Sunday, the State Department confirmed that China had freed an American pastor, David Lin, who had been detained since 2006.

The United States had raised the case of Lin and other detained Americans with China, including when Secretary of State Antony Blinken met his counterpart Wang Yi on the sidelines of a meeting in Laos in July.

The State Department considers two other U.S. citizens, Kai Li and Mark Swidan, to be wrongfully detained by China, but activists say far more Americans are behind bars or prohibited from exiting.

The mother of Swidan, detained over drug trafficking charges he denies, told a separate congressional hearing that Biden needs to engage with China on its proposals to free him.

"His case is a clear injustice, yet it continues to be ignored by those with the power to act," she said in a statement to the Congressional-Executive Commission on China.