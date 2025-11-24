China slams Japan's plans to deploy missiles near Taiwan

BEIJING

China slammed on Monday Japan's decision to push ahead with a planned deployment of missiles on an island near Taiwan, escalating a weeks-long diplomatic spat.

Japanese media yesterday quoted Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi as saying that the planned deployment of the missiles on Yonaguni island — which is close to Taiwan — was on track.

"The deployment can reduce the possibility of an armed attack on Japan," Koizumi said.

Beijing-Tokyo relations have soured this month, following remarks by Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi suggesting that Tokyo could intervene militarily in any attack on Taiwan.

China's Foreign Ministry yesterday said Japan's missile deployment was a "deliberate attempt to create regional tension and provoke military confrontation."

"Coupled with Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's erroneous remarks on Taiwan, this trend is extremely dangerous and warrants high vigilance from neighbouring countries and the international community," ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning told reporters at a regular press briefing.

Since 2016, the remote island of Yonaguni has hosted a base for Japan's army, the Self-Defense Forces, which was established despite initial objections from residents.

Tokyo had previously announced plans to deploy the Type 03 Medium-Range Surface-to-Air Guided Missile to defend the island against incoming air-to-ground missiles and aircraft.

China claims democratic Taiwan as part of its territory and has threatened to use force to bring the self-ruled island under its control.