Bangladesh's Yunus says polls mark end of 'nightmare'

Bangladeshs Yunus says polls mark end of nightmare

Bangladesh's interim leader Muhammad Yunus said the holding of elections on Thursday, the first since the deadly 2024 uprising, marked the end of the "nightmare" and a fresh start for the nation.

"This is a day of freedom," the 85-year-old Nobel Peace Prize winner said after voting in Dhaka. "Through this, we have ended the nightmare and begun a new dream."

Yunus has led the South Asian nation of 170 million people since Sheikh Hasina's 15-year rule ended with her ouster in August 2024.

He said that he had inherited a "completely broken down" system of public administration and justice that required a comprehensive overhaul.

Yunus has pushed a reform charter for democratic change he says is designed to prevent a return to autocratic one-party rule.

It proposes term limits for prime ministers, the creation of an upper house of parliament, stronger presidential powers and greater judicial independence.

As well as parliamentary elections, voters are also taking part in a referendum on whether to endorse that charter.

Yunus, who will step down after the vote, has promoted the charter as the defining legacy of his caretaker administration.

"From here, we will begin our journey towards a new Bangladesh," Yunus added, beaming.

"I urge you all to participate in the referendum. It is important not only to choose your representatives, but also to take part in the referendum."

With key parties calling for a yes vote, many believe it will pass.

