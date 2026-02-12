Russia strikes heating in Kiev, kills 2 in east Ukraine

Russia strikes heating in Kiev, kills 2 in east Ukraine

KIEV
Russia strikes heating in Kiev, kills 2 in east Ukraine

Russian strikes early Thursday cut heating to nearly 2,600 residential buildings in Kiev, in a nationwide attack on energy facilities that killed two people in eastern Ukraine.

Russia has stepped up strikes on Ukraine's power and heating infrastructure, plunging entire cities into darkness in the coldest winter of the four-year war.

"After last night's massive attack, due to damage to critical infrastructure targeted by the enemy, nearly 2,600 more buildings in the capital have been left without heat," the mayor of Kiev, Vitaliy Klitschko, said.

He added that two people had been wounded in the capital overnight.

More than 1,000 of the capital's approximately 12,000 apartment blocks were already without heating after massive Russian attacks over the last few weeks.

Russia launched 24 missiles and 219 drones at the war-torn country, Ukraine's air force said, adding that its air defense units had downed 16 missiles and 197 drones.

Two people were killed in the eastern Ukrainian town of Lozova, where the attack cut power to residents and forced authorities to use alternative power sources for critical infrastructure, a local official said.

The attack also wounded four people in the central city of Dnipro, and cut heating to 10,000 customers, Restoration Minister Oleksiy Kuleba said.

"This is yet another attempt to deprive Ukrainians of basic services in the middle of winter. But restoration efforts continue nonstop," Kuleba added.

In the southern Odesa region, the attacks wounded one person, the state emergency services said, while Kuleba said around 300,000 had been left without water supplies.

Russia, meanwhile, said it repelled a missile attack in the Volgograd region but that debris ignited a fire at a military facility and prompted the evacuation of a nearby village.

Strike,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() US completes transfer of ISIL detainees from Syria to Iraq: CENTCOM

US completes transfer of ISIL detainees from Syria to Iraq: CENTCOM
LATEST NEWS

  1. US completes transfer of ISIL detainees from Syria to Iraq: CENTCOM

    US completes transfer of ISIL detainees from Syria to Iraq: CENTCOM

  2. Erdoğan: Universities must adapt as Türkiye’s influence grows

    Erdoğan: Universities must adapt as Türkiye’s influence grows

  3. Anti-terror panel to propose transitional law for 'social integration'

    Anti-terror panel to propose transitional law for 'social integration'

  4. Iran announces enquiry team to investigate deadly protests

    Iran announces enquiry team to investigate deadly protests

  5. Activist group Palestine Action wins legal challenge against UK ban

    Activist group Palestine Action wins legal challenge against UK ban
Recommended
Iran announces enquiry team to investigate deadly protests

Iran announces enquiry team to investigate deadly protests
Activist group Palestine Action wins legal challenge against UK ban

Activist group Palestine Action wins legal challenge against UK ban
Russian strikes Ukrainian energy, port facilities, killing six

Russian strikes Ukrainian energy, port facilities, killing six
North Korea warns of terrible response over Seoul drones

North Korea warns of 'terrible response' over Seoul drones
Rubio heads to Munich to heap pressure on Europeans

Rubio heads to Munich to heap pressure on Europeans
Three dead, many without power after storm lashes France and Spain

Three dead, many without power after storm lashes France and Spain
Bangladesh nationalists claim big election win

Bangladesh nationalists claim big election win
WORLD Iran announces enquiry team to investigate deadly protests

Iran announces enquiry team to investigate deadly protests

The Iranian government announced on Feb. 13 the establishment of a commission of enquiry to look into protests against the high cost of living that turned into anti-government rallies that left thousands dead.
ECONOMY Current account balance posts $25.3 billion of deficit in 2025

Current account balance posts $25.3 billion of deficit in 2025

Türkiye’s current account balance saw a deficit of $25.2 billion last year, the Central Bank announced on Feb. 13.  
SPORTS Vonn says suffered complex leg break in Olympics crash, has no regrets

Vonn says suffered complex leg break in Olympics crash, has 'no regrets'

U.S. ski star Lindsey Vonn said on Monday she had suffered a "complex tibia fracture" when she crashed in the Winter Olympics downhill and would need "multiple surgeries".
﻿